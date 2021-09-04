Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Romelu Lukaku reveals he pushed for a move to Stamford Bridge, Blues plotting January move for Serie A defender, and more - 4th September 2021

Chelsea have been on a golden run since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge. The German manager appeared a godsend for the Blues, who have embraced his tactics and philosophy to great effect so far.

Tuchel has won two of the first three games in the Premier League this season and his team already look like title contenders.

The arrival of Romelu Lukaku has rejuvenated the Chelsea attack and the Belgian has now revealed that he pushed for a move to Stamford Bridge. The Blues are now plotting a January move for a Senegalese defender.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from September 4, 2021.

Romelu Lukaku reveals he pushed for a move to Stamford Bridge

Romelu Lukaku has revealed that he pushed for a move to Stamford Bridge once it was clear that Chelsea were determined to sign him.

The Blues left no stone unturned to get their former player back onto their roster and secured his signature for €115 million. Inter Milan initially rejected as many as three offers from the London side.

The Nerazzurri were reluctant to let their star striker leave. Lukaku has now admitted he spoke to Inter manager Simone Inzaghi to help facilitate the deal.

"With Chelsea’s third offer, I knew it was serious and I wasn’t there anymore. Chelsea offered €110m plus Zappacosta, but Inter said no, so I went to [Simone] Inzaghi’s office asking to find an agreement. I told Inzaghi: 'Inter pulled me out of s… but I wanna leave only because of Chelsea,'" said Lukaku.

The Belgian has made a bright start to life at Stamford Bridge, scoring a goal against Arsenal in his first game.

Chelsea plotting January move for Kalidou Koulibaly

Chelsea could move for Kalidou Koulibaly in January, according to Four Four Two via Football London.

The Senegalese has previously been linked with the Blues and was tipped to move to Stamford Bridge when Maurizio Sarri was in charge. The transfer never materialized, but Thomas Tuchel could be tempted to revisit that interest now.

Chelsea failed with an attempt to bring Jules Kounde to the Premier League this summer. The German had identified the Frenchman as his ideal defensive target, but the Blues were unable to strike a deal with Sevilla.

The London side will be tempted to look for alternatives in January and Koulibaly could be an option for Tuchel.

Chelsea wonder-kid promoted to first-team training

Chelsea have promoted Xavier Mbuyamba to first-team training, according to The Express. The youngster was signed by Frank Lampard after he was released by Barcelona in 2020.

The Blues had been interested in the youngster for some time, but a move was delayed due to their transfer ban.

However, the London side soon returned for Mbuyamba and despite interest from Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Liverpool, convinced the youngster to move to Stamford Bridge.

The player was called up to train with the first team this week, with Thomas Tuchel assessing his options at the back. With Kurt Zouma gone, Mbuyamba could have a chance to stake his claim for a place in the first-team squad.

