5 biggest players who will be free agents at the end of this season

The summer transfer window is around the corner and there are several big players who are set to become free agents at the end of the season. Players become free-agents in football when their contract expires or is terminated early.

This can occur when both parties choose not to renew the contract or when a player negotiates an early termination. There are multiple reasons for players seeking free agency. Some look for new challenges and a change of scenery to showcase their skills and pursue their goals.

Financial considerations, such as improved contracts or higher wages, can also play a role. Conflicts with club management, limited playing time, or a lack of progress may prompt players to explore free agency for better career prospects.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the biggest players who will be free agents at the end of the season.

#5 Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

Real Madrid v Liverpool FC: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed in March that Roberto Firmino will leave the club as a free agent at the end of the current season. The Brazilian forward is a fan-favorite at Anfield and has played a crucial role in the Reds' successes in recent years under Klopp.

His popularity among the fanbase was evident as the Anfield faithful paid homage to the veteran during their 3-0 win over Leicester City on Monday night. Liverpool fans sang his 'Si Senor' chant for eight minutes straight towards the end of the game in a heart-warming wholesome scene.

In 360 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool, Firmino has scored 109 goals and provided 79 assists. But his powers have waned over he last couple of seasons and it doesn't make sense for Liverpool to give him a new contract once his current deal expires this summer.

As such, Firmino is set to leave Liverpool as a free agent at the end of this season.

#4 Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan)

FC Internazionale v AC Milan - Serie A

Milan Skriniar's future has become the point of plenty of speculation since the turn of the year. When asked by futbolsfz (via 90 min) in January to confirm whether he has signed a contract with Paris Saint-Germain, the Slovakia international said:

"Yes, that's right, but I can't say more about it at the moment."

Skriniar's contract with Inter Milan expires this summer and he will officially be a free agent then. He did not agree to a new deal, and he is certain to leave the Nerazzurri as a free-agent this summer. He has won one Serie A title, one Coppa Italia and one Supercoppa Italiana during is time with the Italian giants.

#3 Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint-Germain)

FC Bayern München v Paris Saint-Germain: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League

Sergio Ramos' contract with PSG expires on June 30, 2023. He has not yet agreed to a new deal and there is speculation that he could leave the club on a free transfer this summer.

Ramos joined PSG on a free transfer in 2021 after 16 years at Real Madrid. He was expected to be a key part of the PSG defense, but he has been plagued by injuries since his arrival. But he has featured for the club extensively in his sophomore season and has been a vital cog in their backline this term.

PSG have not yet made an offer to Ramos for a new contract. It is unclear whether they will offer him a new deal, or if they will let him leave as a free agent.

Ramos is one of the most decorated defenders in the world, and he has a wealth of experience. However, it is clear that he is no longer the player he once was, and he may be a better fit for a club that is not competing for the Champions League.

#2 Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City)

Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League

Ilkay Gundogan is on course to become a free agent at the end of the season. He has not yet agreed to a new deal and there is speculation that he could leave the club on a free transfer this summer.

Gundogan has been a key player for City since joining the club in 2016. He has won four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and four League Cups with the club. He is a versatile midfielder who can play in a variety of positions and he is known for his passing, dribbling and shooting ability.

City have been in talks with Gundogan's representatives about a new contract, but they have not yet been able to reach an agreement. Gundogan is reportedly seeking a two-year deal, but City are only willing to offer him a one-year deal, according to The Athletic.

There is also interest from other clubs in Gundogan, including Barcelona and Arsenal. Barcelona are looking to add a midfielder to their squad and they are reportedly willing to offer Gundogan a two-year deal if he becomes a free agent this summer.

Fabrizio Romano



Always delivering when pressure is high and top performances are needed.



Future still open as Barça are pushing to sign him and City are waiting but…



What a leader, what a player. Ilkay Gündogan is definitely one of the most underrated players of the last decade IMO. Always delivering when pressure is high and top performances are needed. Future still open as Barça are pushing to sign him and City are waiting but…

#1 Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi is set to become a free agent for the second time in his career

Despite having a very good season at an individual level, Lionel Messi is a divisive figure among the Paris Saint-Germain fanbase. There are multiple reasons why Messi's move to PSG is seen as a failure.

For starters, they have failed to achieve their main objective of winning the Champions League since signing Messi on a bumper deal in 2021. It also held PSG back from signing younger players and investing for the future. Incorporating a veteran like Messi into the team also comes with its downsides.

The team has to be built around him as his defensive work-rate is rather ordinary and his teammates are often forced to put in extra effort. As things stand, it doesn't look likely that PSG will offer him a new contract and he is currently set to become a free agent at the end of this season.

Fabrizio Romano



“Al Hilal bid? Barça is Barça. This club can compete with everyone. In Arabia they are doing a good job and investing… but I insist, Barça is his home”, told TV3.



"We want Leo". Laporta: "I have spoken to Messi, we've recovered the relationship. It was very nice". "Al Hilal bid? Barça is Barça. This club can compete with everyone. In Arabia they are doing a good job and investing… but I insist, Barça is his home", told TV3.

