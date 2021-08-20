5 biggest spenders in Premier League this transfer window (2021)

Premier League clubs have a reputation for being heavy spenders. The transfer window provides a great avenue for football teams to bolster their ranks.

New signings can help change the complexion of a team. European giants throw around hundreds of millions in the transfer market these days even in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Premier League clubs are some of the richest in the world

The Premier League is the most popular top-flight football league in the world. Playing in the English top-flight translates to a lot of money and the Premier League giants are known for being heavy spenders. This summer transfer window hasn't been very different with most teams breaking the bank to make high-profile signings.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the biggest spenders from the Premier League in the summer transfer window.

#5 Aston Villa - £93 million

Aston Villa survived the drop in the 2019-20 season by the skin of their teeth. But Dean Smith's men were a much improved side in the 2020-21 season, finishing 11th in the table. Dean Smith's men played some exciting football and Jack Grealish was a central figure in their exploits.

However, Aston Villa have been wary of a potential Jack Grealish departure. So they had big plans of strengthening this summer. They signed Emiliano Buendia from Norwich City for around £34 million while Danny Ings was roped in from Southampton for £31 million.

They also signed Leon Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen for £28 million. They've also signed former player Ashley Young on a free transfer. They have also parted ways with Jack Grealish, who joined Manchester City on a deal worth £105.75 million.

All in all, it looks like a pretty decent transfer window for Villa despite the fact that they lost their best player to the reigning Premier League champions.

#4 Chelsea - £97.5 million

Belgium v Italy - UEFA Euro 2020: Quarter-final

Chelsea spent around £250 million in the 2020 summer transfer window. For the first half of the season, it looked like it was money poorly spent. Timo Werner wasn't scoring goals. Kai Havertz couldn't hit the ground running and was struggling. Hakim Ziyech was inconsistent.

However, Ben Chilwell and Edouard Mendy impressed from the start. But it all paid off in the end as Havertz and Werner played a starring role in Chelsea's Champions League triumph.

Werner, despite being great at link-up play, showcased horrendous finishing and the Blues were on the lookout for a top striker this summer. They have secured the services of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan on a deal worth £97.5 million. They have also added goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli on a free transfer.

🗣️ "Now coming into my prime years, I know myself, I know what it takes."



