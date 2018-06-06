5 biggest stars to have come through Shakhtar Donetsk

Manchester United's Fred is one of many talented players to have played for Shakhtar Donetsk.

Fred will be joining some former Shakhtar Donetsk stars in the Premier League

Manchester United have announced their first summer signing and it is the Brazilian international Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Fred is one of many Brazilians to have made their mark with the Ukrainian club. In fact, former Manchester City player, Elano, also moved to the Premier League from Shakhtar.

Although the club is renowned for its history with Brazilian players, some non-Brazilian players have also established themselves with the former Europa League champions. Croatia’s most capped player and former captain, Darijo Srna, spent 15 years of his professional career with Shakhtar Donetsk winning 25 trophies including 10 league titles!

Even Ukraine’s most capped player and former Bayern Munich player, Anatoliy Tymoshchuk, spent nine seasons with Shakhtar.

A move away from Shakhtar doesn’t work out for everyone as was the case with Dmytro Chygrynskiy who moved to Barcelona and never recovered his best form. So it remains to be seen how Fred will cope in the Premier League.

However, we are here to discuss the success stories, so take a look at five active players who played for Shakhtar Donetsk and also found success elsewhere.

#5 Eduardo da Silva

Eduardo revived his career at Shakhtar after an injury-laden stint with Arsenal

Although a Brazilian by birth, Eduardo played for Croatia on the international stage. He spent his formative years with Dinamo Zagreb before making his professional debut with the same club.

Eduardo grew in stature with each passing season at Zagreb and scored 47 goals in as many games in his final season with the club before moving to Arsenal in 2007. It took him a while to cement his place in the Arsenal starting lineup but that was short lived as a horrific leg injury sidelined him for over a year.

He eventually left Arsenal in 2011 to join Shakhtar after failing to recover completely from the leg injury he sustained and it was at Shakhtar that he revived his career.

Eduardo spent the next four seasons at Shakhtar, winning the league title every single season as well as the Ukrainian cup on three occasions. This was his first stint at the club and he scored 36 goals for them.

He made a return to Shakhtar in 2015 after a season away in Brazil and scored a further 21 goals for the club while also adding more winner’s medals to his cabinet.

On the international stage, he managed to score 29 goals in 64 games which is the third highest for Croatia and 9 more than what Ivica Olic managed for them in 104 games.

The versatile forward currently plays for Legia Warsaw.