5 biggest stars who will officially be free agents at the end of this season (2021-22)

No club wants to see their players leave as free agents. It's not because they are overtly generous or compassionate in that sense, it's just that it's really terrible for business. If a player wants to leave, then it makes sense for the club to make some cash out of it.

However, if he is running out of contract and the club can't get him to sign an extension, it will lead to a bit of animosity between the two parties. That's mainly because of the monetary aspect. However, there are also players whom the club are happy to let go as free agents as well.

This summer's transfer window is going to be an exciting one and that's for certain. There is an array of superstars who are set to officially become free agents in the summer.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the biggest stars who are running down contracts at their current clubs.

#5 Niklas Sule (Bayern Munich)

Bayern Munich centre-back Niklas Sule has already admitted he is looking to leave the club in the summer. The 26 year old wants to take up a new challenge elsewhere and is thus not keen on extending his current contract, which expires this summer.

Sule has had a wonderful spell at Bayern Munich and even won the continental treble with the Bavarians in the 2019-20 season. He has attracted plenty of interest from other European giants and it will be very interesting to see where he decides to go in the summer.

Sule joined Bayern Munich in the summer of 2017 on a five-year contract. He has not signed an extension since and Bayern Munich will actively be looking for a replacement for him right now.

#4 Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea)

Antonio Rudiger had become a peripheral figure at Chelsea under former manager Frank Lampard. But Thomas Tuchel has dragged him back from obscurity and transformed him into one of the best centre-backs in Europe.

The German international has been a warrior-like presence for the Blues at the back. He has played a huge role in making Chelsea one of the most defensively formidable sides in all of Europe.

However, Rudiger's current contract expires this summer. The 28 year old reportedly earns £100,000 per week in wages. According to Marca, Rudiger wants his salary to be raised to £180,000 per week over five years or £220,000 per week over four.

Rudiger wants his wages to reflect his importance to the side. Chelsea have so far only offered £135,000 per week in wages and are reportedly unlikely to match Rudiger's demands. One thing is for certain and it is that there will be no shortage of suitors for him when he becomes a free agent in the summer.

