5 biggest transfers that could actually happen in the 2022 summer transfer window

The 2022 summer transfer window will open shortly and we could see a raft of high-profile transfers happen over the course of the next few months.

The 2021 summer transfer window was one of the most exciting ones in recent times. Many high-profile deals were pulled off last summer. Even football's biggest stars, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, switched clubs amid huge fanfare.

A lot of money was spent in the 2021 summer transfer window

Jack Grealish to Manchester City (€117 million), Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea (€113 million), Jadon Sancho to Manchester United (€85 million) were the most expensive deals. Paris Saint-Germain raided the free-agent market to sign the likes of Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos and Georginio Wijnaldum.

They also paid €70 million to sign Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan. This summer, most of Europe's top clubs are once again vying to bolster their squads. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the biggest transfers that could actually happen this summer transfer window.

(Note: Deals that have already been confirmed like Erling Haaland to Manchester City and Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid have not been included).

#5 Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal

With Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez set to join Manchester City in the summer, Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus' stint at the club could be coming to an end. Manchester City are expected to be open to offloading Jesus and according to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are set to launch a bid for him.

WIth Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah likely to depart in the summer, the Gunners are actively scouring the market for a striker. Romano claims that City want something around €50-60 million for Jesus.

Jesus' agent Marcelo Pettinati has reportedly told Romano that they like the Arsenal project. Jesus has scored 13 goals and provided 12 assists and could be a good fit for Arteta's side. If Arsenal are willing to match City's asking price, this deal could be sealed pretty soon.

#4 Frenkie De Jong to Manchester United

There are quite a few factors involved that point to the possibility of Frenkie De Jong becoming Manchester United's marquee signing this summer. The Red Devils are in desperate need of quality midfielders. De Jong's former boss at Ajax is also set to take charge of Manchester United.

Although Barcelona are not too keen to sell the Dutchman, they need to find a way to furnish funds to strengthen other positions. Due to their financial troubles, Barcelona are ready to accept a €60 million deal for De Jong, as per Goal.

Manchester United will have the money to fund the move but they don't have Champions League football to entice the 25 year old. As such, this one is a long way away from being done as the emergence of another club in the race for De Jong could be a huge blow for the Red Devils.

#3 Aurelien Tchouameni to Liverpool

Liverpool have been one of the most dominant teams in Europe this season. They've already bagged the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup and are still in with a chance of winning the Premier League title on the last day of the season. Jurgen Klopp's side will also take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final on May 28.

This Liverpool team is full of world-class players who have also shown a lot of fight and hunger. They could get even stronger this summer and as per Ekrem Konur of Fichajes, Liverpool are in talks with AS Monaco to sign Aurelien Tchouameni.

The French midfielder has been one of the stars of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 campaign. He could make Liverpool's midfield even better and that's a scary proposition for their Premier League rivals.

AS Monaco are reportedly holding out for €55-60 million for the 22 year old. Liverpool are quite efficient at transfers and it wouldn't be a surprise if they signed him up for a lower sum. This could be one of the biggest transfer deals of the summer.

#2 Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona

Following Bayern Munich's final game of the season against Wolfsburg, star striker Robert Lewandowski revealed that it could have been his last game for the club. In the post-match interview, he said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“It’s very possible that this was my last game for Bayern. I cannot say that at 100%, but it may have been [my last game]. We want to find the best solution for me and for the club.”

According to Romano, Lewandowski has his heart set on joining Barcelona. It is further claimed that Barcelona have agreed personal terms with the 33-year-old. They are reportedly willing to offer him the three-year deal that he wants.

All that's left to do now is for Barcelona and Bayern Munich to agree a fee. But with Lewandowski pushing to join the Catalans, the Bavarians are likely to sanction the transfer soon.

#1 Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid

Real Madrid have been on fire this season. The likes of Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr. have been tearing it up for Los Blancos domestically and in Europe. Imagine adding a prime Kylian Mbappe to the mix. It doesn't seem like we'll need to burden our imaginations for too long as it could become a reality shortly.

Mbappe has now revealed (via MARCA) that he has made up his mind on his future. He said:

“I can’t say about my future but you’ll know very soon… it’s almost decided. This isn’t the right moment but yes, yes… my decision is almost done”

The Frenchman's current deal with PSG expires this summer and he has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid. As per Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid are now more confident than ever of pulling off the transfer.

