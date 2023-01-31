5 biggest transfers that can happen on transfer deadline day

The deadline day of the highly-engaging January transfer window is finally upon us. Over the course of the month, we have witnessed some fascinating transfers. From Liverpool beating Manchester United in the Cody Gakpo race to Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo signing for Bayern Munich out of the blue, January has been full of drama. Given how the month has panned out so far, we cannot see what’s in store for us on deadline day, 31 January.

Now, without further ado, let’s take a quick look at five massive transfers that could take place on the deadline day of the January window:

#5 Hector Bellerin to Sporting CP

La Liga leaders Barcelona are close to completing the transfer of Hector Bellerin to Sporting CP, Spanish outlet Diario Sport has reported. The Blaugrana need to lighten their wage bill in order to make room for potential deadline day signings.

Sporting CP is expected to sign the former Arsenal fullback as a replacement for Pedro Porro, who is on his way to Tottenham Hotspur. Barcelona are unlikely to receive a fixed fee for the right-back but could benefit from some variables.

Bellerin, who signed for the Catalans last summer, has played only seven times this season across competitions, failing to record a goal or an assist. His contract with Barcelona runs out in June 2023.

#4 Sofyan Amrabat to Barcelona

Sofyan Amrabat was one of Morocco’s most impressive players as they reached the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. His excellent run at the global spectacle in Qatar caught many eyeballs, including Barcelona’s. According to Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, the Blaugrana will look to bring Amrabat on loan from Serie A club Fiorentina before the end of deadline day. It will only be a half-a-season loan with no permanent purchase option.

Amrabat, whose contract with Fiorentina runs until June 2024, is a workhorse, has the ability to drive the ball further up the pitch, and is not afraid to get his hands dirty. The defensive midfielder has played 17 Serie A games for Fiorentina this season, averaging 43.1 accurate passes, 1.2 tackles, 0.8 interceptions, and 0.4 dribbles per game.

#3 Jorginho to Arsenal

Premier League leaders Arsenal have been chasing Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo since the start of the January transfer window. However, thanks to Brighton's reluctance, the Londoners could come up short in their pursuit of the midfielder.

With the Gunners alarmingly lacking cover for holding midfielder Thomas Partey, they are reportedly contemplating knocking on Chelsea’s door on deadline day.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal are exploring a possible move for Jorginho on deadline day. The Italian superstar has less than six months remaining on his Chelsea contract, meaning the Blues are at risk of losing him for free if they do not sell him this window.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea will only let the player leave for a sizable fee. The 31-year-old is believed to be well-liked by Mikel Arteta and would bring plenty of experience to Arsenal’s green midfield. It will be interesting to see if a move materializes in the final hours.

Jorginho has taken part in 18 Premier League games for the Pensioners this season, scoring twice.

#2 Hakim Ziyech to Paris Saint-Germain

Chelsea outcast Hakim Ziyech has been linked with multiple clubs in the January transfer window. He was initially linked with Everton and Newcastle United, but Chelsea seemed reluctant to let him join a Premier League outfit. A few Italian clubs were also in the mix, but those potential transfers also broke down.

According to French outlet L’Equipe, Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have now thrown their hat in the ring and are set to negotiate with Chelsea on deadline day. The deadline day scoop has been corroborated by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. It has been reported that the two parties are yet to reach an agreement, but the Moroccan winger has already greenlit the initial loan move from his end.

Ziyech, who recorded a goal and an assist to help Morocco become the first African nation to play in a World Cup semifinal, has barely played for Chelsea this season.

He has featured in 10 Premier League games, starting only four of them. Ziyech, whose contract expires in June 2025, is yet to score in the league this season but has claimed an assist.

#1 Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea

Chelsea, who are pushing to bolster their midfield before the business end of the season, are reportedly eager to complete the transfer of Enzo Fernandez on deadline day. Fabrizio Romano, who broke the news, has claimed that Chelsea negotiated hard with Benfica on 30 January, but the Portuguese outfit are not willing to let their star man leave. Fernandez joined Benfica last summer and has four-and-a-half years remaining on his contract (June 2027).

It has been reported that the Premier League giants are prepared to pay a whopping €120 million to seal the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner’s transfer to London. Benfica president Rui Costa, however, has shown no intention of accepting the offer. Chelsea are not backing down from their pursuit and will continue negotiating throughout the deadline day.

Fernandez, who scored once and claimed an assist as Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup, has been in impressive form for Benfica as well. In the Portuguese league, Fernandez has played 17 matches this season, scoring once and providing five assists.

