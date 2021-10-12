5 biggest transfers that could happen in the January transfer window

The upcoming January transfer window could be quite a departure from the recent ones. Not a lot of high-profile moves usually happen in January for obvious reasons. Big teams will be wary of parting ways with their players halfway through the season as it could severely disrupt the harmony of their side.

Unless teams have specific problems to address and areas to strengthen, they are unlikely to do much business in the January transfer window. This year is a bit different because there are several high-profile players whose contracts are set to expire next summer.

As a result, the winter transfer window represents the final chance for clubs to cash in on such players and recoup some of their money as transfer fee. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the biggest transfers that could happen in the January transfer window.

#5 Alexandre Lacazette to Inter Milan

Alexandre Lacazette's contract with Arsenal is set to expire next summer. He has fallen down the pecking order and working his way back into Mikel Arteta's setup seems highly unlikely at this point.

He will be allowed to enter into a pre-contract agreement with any club from January 1. However, Gazzetta Dello Sport (via The Daily Metro) claims that Inter Milan are willing to pay a fee and sign him in the January transfer window itself.

Lacazette has made just two appearances in the Premier League this season and he has come off the bench on both occasions. Lacazette has a lot of quality and could do well for a top team. Inter Milan have been on the lookout for a striker ever since letting Romelu Lukaku leave for Chelsea last summer.

But a move for Lacazette is contingent on the Nerazzurri getting Alexis Sanchez off their books.

#4 Donny van de Beek to Everton

There is a section of Manchester United miffed with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for not giving Donny van de Beek enough minutes. But the fact of the matter is that Van de Beek doesn't really fit into Manchester United's system.

He is not a holding midfielder and has not shown enough quality to displace either Bruno Fernandes or Paul Pogba from the starting XI. It's an impossible situation for the youngster as well as he has a lot of quality and is losing out on valuable time that could go into his development.

The 24-year-old reportedly wanted a move to Everton in the summer but it was vetoed by Manchester United. As per Corriere dello Sport (print edition, page 19, October 8, 2021), Everton are still interested in Van de Beek.

Manchester United should ideally look to raise some money that can be invested in a good defensive midfielder, which is the need of the hour at Old Trafford.

