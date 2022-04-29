5 biggest victories in Premier League history

The Premier League has witnessed some of the biggest victories over the years that have stood the test of time. Although every victory is equivalent to three points, there have been some victories where football fans questioned the fixed three-point rule. Well, thank goodness for the fact that goal difference plays a vital role in the Premier League.

These victories not only give the team three points, but they also give them a major boost. The losing side, however, are often demoralized after big losses.

Without further ado, let's go down memory lane and look at the five biggest victories in the league history.

#5 Chelsea 8–0 Aston Villa (2012-13)

Chelsea v Aston Villa - Premier League

December 2012 was quite a good month for the then Champions League champions Chelsea. They won four out of five matches played, but the most note-worthy win came against Aston Villa. The Villans were on a five-game winning streak before coming into the match on 23 December. Meanwhile, the Blues had just won a game against Sunderland after a shocking loss against West Ham United.

Fernando Torres opened the scoring line in the third-minute of the game. David Luiz and Branislav Ivanovic followed suit to take the Blues' lead to 3–0 at just halftime.

In the second half, Chelsea were able to capitalize on Aston Villa's fears and slotted in five more goals. This could have been six if Lucas Piazon hadn't missed his penalty in the 89th minute. The second-half goals were courtesy of Frank Lampard, Oscar, Eden Hazard and Ramires, who scored twice.

This is not the first time Chelsea have thrashed a club by eight goals. They beat Wigan Athletic 8-0 in their final game of the 09-10 season as they won the Premier League title.

#4 Southampton 8–0 Sunderland (2014-15)

Southampton v Sunderland - Premier League

October 18, 2014 was indeed a memorable day for Southampton. After their four-game winning streak was cut short by Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton were furious and unleashed their wrath on Sunderland. The Black Cats came into the game with a win against Queen's Park Rangers after drawing three consecutive games.

The match started with Santiago Vergini's own goal and ended with Patrick van Aanholt's own goal. Liam Birdcutt also scored an own goal in the 63rd minute which took them to a total of three own goals. This equalled their record of 2003 defeat against Charlton Athletic (3-1).

Southampton's Graziano Pelle, Jack Cork, Dusan Tadic and Victor Wanyama scored the remaining goals, with Pelle scoring twice.

#3 Manchester City 8–0 Watford (2019-20)

Manchester City v Watford FC - Premier League

Manchester City demolished Watford 6-0 in the FA Cup final of the 2018-19 season. After 123 days, a deja vu occurred but this time around it was in the Premier League with the Cityzens adding two more goals. They won 8-0 at home, which was their biggest win in Premier League history.

Squawka @Squawka 2008: Middlesbrough 8-1 Man City

2019: Man City 8-0 Watford



Manchester City are the first team in the Premier League era to both score and concede 8 goals in a single game. 2008: Middlesbrough 8-1 Man City2019: Man City 8-0 WatfordManchester City are the first team in the Premier League era to both score and concede 8 goals in a single game. https://t.co/C3xwch51I1

With City losing to newly promoted Norwich City, they knew that they needed more than just a win to keep their dreams of a title-defense alive. City quickly opened the scoring line with David Silva in the 1st minute of the game.

Within 18 minutes, City had already netted a total of five goals, the quickest that an PL team has ever done. Sergio Aguero, Riyaz Mahrez, Bernardo Silva and Nicolas Otamendi contributed to the goals.

Man of the Match Silva scored two more in the second half to complete his hat-trick as Kevin de Bruyne finished the scoring in the game.

Watford were later relegated by the end of the season

#2 Southampton 0–9 Leicester (2019-20)

Southampton FC v Leicester City - Premier League

Leicester City made history in October 2019 by recording the biggest away victory in Premier League history. They also became the second team to have two hat-trick scorers, Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy, in a single match, the other being Arsenal.

Ben Chiwell scored his first goal of the season by opening the scoreline in the 10th minute. He was followed by Youri Tielemans, Ayoze Perez (twice) and Jamie Vardy in the first half. Ryan Bertrand was sent off in the 12th minute of the game.

By halftime, Leicester were leading Southampton 5-0. Vardy later continued from where he stopped by netting two more goals in the second half as Perez added another. James Madison also found himself on the scoresheet.

#1 Manchester United 9–0 Southampton (2020-21)

Manchester United v Southampton - Premier League

One would think after Southampton's humiliation from a season ago against Leicester things wouldn't get any worse but it sure did. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United defeated Southampton 9-0 at Old Trafford on 3 February, 2021.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Unbelievable stuff. Manchester United’s 9-0 win against Southampton tonight equaled the biggest ever winning margin in a Premier League game.Unbelievable stuff. Manchester United’s 9-0 win against Southampton tonight equaled the biggest ever winning margin in a Premier League game.Unbelievable stuff. 🔥 https://t.co/IesSyVMf21

The match started with a disasterclass from Alexandre Jankewitz, who tackled Scott McTominay with a raised foot and was sent off for it.

United made the most out of the situation by opening the scoring line at the 18th-minute via Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Marcus Rashford added a second which was followed by Jan Bednarek's own goal. The defender was sent off in the 86th minute.

With Edinson Cavani's goal, United finished the first half leading by four goals. Anthony Martial, McTominay, Bruno Fernandes and Daniel James scored in the second half.

This was the second time a team had seven different goalscorers on the score sheet, equalling the Premier League record set by Chelsea.

United were once involved in a 9-0 home win but that was against Ipswich in 1995.

Edited by Aditya Singh