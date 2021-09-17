5 blockbuster games to watch this weekend in Europe's top 5 leagues

Following some intense European action in midweek, league football is back. All of Europe's major top flights - the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 - are a few games into the new campaign, and are slowly gathering steam.

We've already been treated to a few surprise results. In the coming round of fixtures, there are some enticing matchups one needs to watch out for. On that note, here are our top five picks:

#5 Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon (Ligue 1)

Lyon sprung a surprise on their last visit to Paris - can they do a repeat?

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are the only side with a 100% record in Ligue 1 after five games, winning all of them. They also have the best goal difference of +11 in the French top flight this season.

However, Mauricio Pochettino's side have only faced teams languishing in the bottom half of the standings. They also faced the newly promoted side Clermont Foot who are making their French top-flight debut.

Lyon, though, will be a different kettle of fish, having stunned PSG 1-0 defeat last year. Moussa Dembele is in a rich vein of form, with four goals in his last three games.

However, Lyon's defence has been shaky, conceding eight times, the joint second-most in the top ten. So the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe would fancy their chances of scoring big.

#4 West Ham United vs Manchester United (Premier League)

Manchester United face in-form West Ham on Sunday

It's only West Ham, so what makes this clash special? Well, the Hammers are one of only five sides still unbeaten in the Premier League. They have scored the joint second-highest number of goals, with ten in just four games.

Michael Antonio is also in the form of his life, netting five times already in all competitions, including four in the English top flight. So the Red Devils could have their hands full.

Sure, United have also made a flying start to the new campaign, with the returning Cristiano Ronaldo netting a double on his return to the club last weekend. But a shock loss to Young Boys in Europe has punctured their momentum.

They'll hope to bounce back in what promises to be a nerve-wracking encounter between two highly offensive sides.

