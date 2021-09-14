5 bold predictions for the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo and Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski

The new UEFA Champions League season gets underway on Tuesday and the excitement in the footballing world has reached a fever pitch. Last year's edition was largely played in the absence of fans and as such, players and supporters are equally excited to return for Europe's elite competition.

Chelsea won the UEFA Champions League last season after toiling their way past several biggies like Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Manchester City. It was hard to predict a winner at all stages of the competition. We expect the 2021-22 Champions League to not be very different from last year's.

It has been quite an absorbing summer in the world of football. The transfer window has seen several high-profile moves and it's hard to deny the fact that there's a power shift taking place.

Here, we make five bold predictions for the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League.

#5 Three Premier League sides to make UEFA Champions League top 4

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League

The Premier League sides that are in the UEFA Champions League this season are some of the strongest in Europe. Manchester City and Chelsea were the finalists last term. Both sides took stock of the weaknesses in their squads and strengthened where they've needed to.

While Manchester City have brought in Jack Grealish, Chelsea have signed Romelu Lukaku to address their goalscoring woes. Liverpool have added Ibrahima Konate to their backline. The Merseysiders already have some excellent footballers on their payroll.

Manchester United have finally buffed up and now they truly look like a European giant. Over the past couple of seasons, the Red Devils have gone about adding some world-class players to the squad. Credit also goes to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for improving the young players in the squad as well.

The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw make United worthy contenders this time. There's every chance that the Premier League sides will make it far in the UEFA Champions League this time around.

#4 Robert Lewandowski to be the top scorer ahead of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

FC Bayern München v Hertha BSC - Bundesliga

Let's face it. As good as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are despite being well into their 30s, Robert Lewandowski is the superior goalscorer at the moment. The Polish international has scored 20 goals from 16 UEFA Champions League appearances over the last couple of seasons.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are both settling down at new clubs. Ronaldo might have returned to Manchester United but it's a whole different side to the one he left in 2009. While he is expected to do big things, outscoring an in-form Lewandowski is going to take some doing.

Messi also has an incredible amount of quality all around him. For that reason, we believe that PSG's goals are going to be scattered among several individuals and the former Barcelona man might not be extremely prolific.

