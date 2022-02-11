5 bold predictions for the second half of the 2021-22 season

We are in the second week of February and are fast approaching the business end of the 2021-22 season. Every team and player worth their salt is gearing up for a grandstand finish and will stop at nothing to quench their thirst for glory.

Today, we will take a quick look at some of the biggest teams and footballers in Europe and make some bold predictions about their future.

While some of the conjectures might seem a bit far-fetched, we assure you, stranger things have happened in football.

Here are five daring predictions for the second half of the 2021-22 campaign:

#5 Lionel Messi to score 25+ goals for PSG

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi moved to Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona in the summer of 2021. Since his arrival at the Parc des Princes, the Argentine superstar has rarely looked at his best, often struggling to make the impact he’s known for.

His hesitancy has been particularly glaring in the French top-flight, Ligue 1, where he has only struck twice in 13 matches.

In the Champions League, however, Messi has been a different beast altogether. He has scored five goals in five games, showing why PSG are allegedly paying €1million in wages for his services.

MessiTeam @Lionel10Team Messi has 12 Goal Contributions in his last 13 games for PSG Messi has 12 Goal Contributions in his last 13 games for PSG 🔥 https://t.co/t8SoH3kdP0

We believe Messi will turn his fortunes around in Ligue 1 and fare better for the club from the French capital. With any luck, he could reach double figures with ease and may even end up emerging as their leading scorer in the league.

Maintaining his form in the Champions League is likely to be a challenge, but we are backing Messi to keep up the good work.

Don’t be surprised if he does serious damage to Real Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16 first leg clash next week.

#4 Tottenham Hotspur to clinch fourth spot ahead of Manchester United and Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion: The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

West Ham United, Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are all vying for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season. None of the four teams have been firing on all cylinders, making the race for Champions League football next season all the more unpredictable.

West Ham United are currently leading the race but are likely to be out of juice by the business end. Manchester United are strong contenders, but Ralf Rangnick’s men have lacked consistency in crucial games.

Arsenal, meanwhile, lack depth in the final third and are likely to pay the price for letting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave for Barcelona without signing a replacement.

The Spurs Web ⚪️ @thespursweb



- El Nacional Gareth Bale will re-join Tottenham Hotspur for the 3rd time once his Madrid contract is up. It will be his last contract as a pro player. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿- El Nacional Gareth Bale will re-join Tottenham Hotspur for the 3rd time once his Madrid contract is up. It will be his last contract as a pro player. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿⚪️- El Nacional https://t.co/p127hZvuO1

Spurs are not playing breathtaking football either, but Antonio Conte’s experience in the Premier League could help them clinch fourth spot.

Expect star striker Harry Kane to gain some of his lost confidence back in the second half of the 2021-22 season.

