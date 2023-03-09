5 brave footballers who defied medical disorders

Football is one of the most competitive sports in the world, and it requires immense energy, strength, fitness, and focus to play it professionally. Hence, suffering from a medical disorder is perhaps a career-ending moment for most players as it limits their ability to play to the best of their potential.

Yet, there are some who have overcome the impossible to continue playing the beautiful game. While some completely recovered from it, others decided to take the necessary precautions, which allowed them to play to the best of their abilities.

On that note, let's take a look at five brave footballers who defied medical disorders.

#5 Lionel Messi (Growth Hormone Deficiency)

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 - Show

After sixteen years of playing at his utmost best, one can now surely say that Lionel Messi is the greatest footballer to grace the game. However, one of the lesser-known stories of the Argentinian icon is that he suffered growth hormone deficiency (GHD) when he was only 11 years old.

To put it in layman's terms, it was a condition that stunted his growth and impaired his body's development at a young age. This led to a costly medical treatment that required him to be injected into each leg at the age of 12, something his family was finding difficult to afford.

But luckily for each of his fans today, FC Barcelona spotted him at the right time, signed him to their La Masia academy, and sponsored his treatment. It is safe to say that Messi repaid the faith the Blaugrana side put in him as he helped them win 35 titles before leaving in 2021.

Hence, despite suffering a dangerous medical condition at a young age, Messi, with adequate financial help, overcame the challenges to become the greatest player to play the sport.

#4 Eric Abidal (Liver Tumor)

Malaga v Barcelona - La Liga

From one ex-Barcelona star to another, Eric Abidal is one of the few footballers to have suffered from cancer during his career.

The 6'1 defender, who joined Barcelona from Olympique Lyon in 2007, was one of the best left-backs in world football during the late 2000s. His positional sense and versatility also allowed him to feature as a center-back, an element that was crucial to Pep Guardiola's style of play. However, on March 15, 2021, it was announced that Abidal was suffering from a tumor in his liver.

It was quite disheartening news for a player who always played with a smile on his face. The following month, he underwent a liver transplant, with his cousin Gerard as the donor.

It took until the end of May that year for Abidal to be released from the hospital after a successful rehabilitation process. However, his health would still have been at risk had he continued to play the game.

Hence, the defender underwent nearly a year of training before returning to play on April 6, 2012. There was a loud cheer at the Nou Camp that day as he came on as a substitute in a 5-2 victory against RCD Mallorca.

An incredible example for players suffering from health issues, Abidal's journey proved that determination and desire go a long way in recovering from even the harshest of medical conditions.

#3 Petr Cech (Depressed Skull Fracture)

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League 2

Petr Cech is arguably the best goalkeeper the Premier League has ever witnessed, but the shot-stopper's career could have come to an early end in 2006.

In a match against Reading in the 2006/07 season, the Chelsea goalkeeper collided with opposition midfielder Stephen Hunt, leading to a depressed skull fracture.

As far as injuries go, this was as bad as it could have been for a goalkeeper, as they use their entire body to save shots on most occasions. It was later reported that the goalkeeper would be out for three months, which was the best-case scenario given his horrific injury.

But thanks to his willingness to return to playing the game, Cech returned for good in three months, but with protective head gear. It allowed the shot-stopper to play to his potential again, and he was fearless again.

Chelsea fans will be thankful for the Czech star's bravado, especially since he went on to help them win several trophies. This included playing a focal role in ensuring the club's first Champions League triumph in 2012, as the Blues beat Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in the final on penalties.

#2 Christian Eriksen (Cardiac Arrest)

Manchester United v Reading: Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

Christian Eriksen has been hugely influential in Erik ten Hag's rebuild at Manchester United this season. However, this would not have been possible if the attacking midfielder had not recovered from his heart scare 18 months ago.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan star suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch during Denmark's 2021 Euro opener against Finland. Eriksen collapsed to the ground, leaving everybody in the stadium stunned, given the seriousness and rarity of the situation.

It was a huge health scare for the then 29-year-old, but he did not give up on the dream of playing professionally again. Hence, after a thorough recovery process, Eriksen became the first top-flight player to be fitted with an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD).

ESPN UK @ESPNUK



June 2021: Suffers a cardiac arrest at the Euros.



Dec. 2021: Deal with Inter is terminated due to his heart-starting device.



Jan. 2022: Signs for Brentford and returns to the national team.



July 2022: Signs for Ten Hag's new look Man United. Eriksen's remarkable comebackJune 2021: Suffers a cardiac arrest at the Euros.Dec. 2021: Deal with Inter is terminated due to his heart-starting device.Jan. 2022: Signs for Brentford and returns to the national team.July 2022: Signs for Ten Hag's new look Man United. Eriksen's remarkable comeback 🙌June 2021: Suffers a cardiac arrest at the Euros.Dec. 2021: Deal with Inter is terminated due to his heart-starting device.Jan. 2022: Signs for Brentford and returns to the national team.July 2022: Signs for Ten Hag's new look Man United. https://t.co/xWXvyYjZcd

He returned to football in January 2022 after fellow countryman Thomas Frank decided to bring the midfielder to Brentford. He repaid the faith by scoring once and assisting four times in 11 games for the Bees before signing for Manchester United as a free agent last summer.

The Danish star has since scored two goals and provided nine assists in 31 appearances for the Red Devils this season. Although he is currently out with an ankle injury, there is a lot to be said about Eriksen's strength and hunger to get back on the pitch despite a heart scare.

#1 Sebastian Haller (Testicular Cancer)

TSG Hoffenheim v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

Sebastian Haller was the most recent recipient of a major health condition after the striker was diagnosed with testicular cancer in August 2022.

It was rather unfortunate for the player, who had recently joined Borussia Dortmund from AFC Ajax. But there was never any doubt about the attacker returning to play the beautiful game, as he was always eager to complete his recovery as soon as possible.

Hence, after due diligence from the medical team, Haller returned to the pitch in January of this year in his side's 4-3 win against Augsburg.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



The boots Sebastien Haller will wear on his Borussia Dortmund return



(via sebastien.haller/IG) "F--- cancer."The boots Sebastien Haller will wear on his Borussia Dortmund return(via sebastien.haller/IG) "F--- cancer."The boots Sebastien Haller will wear on his Borussia Dortmund return 💪 (via sebastien.haller/IG) https://t.co/jC3WHAgCgX

However, one of the most heartwarming moments was when he scored his first goal since his return on World Cancer Day (February 4).

Upon scoring, the striker immediately ran towards the camera and pointed at the slogan "F**k cancer" that was sewn on his boots. It displayed his happiness at getting past the dangerous disease and showed that he is ready to go again.

With Dortmund giving Bayern Munich a real title fight for the Bundesliga this season, it would be a fairytale story if Haller helps them in winning the same.

