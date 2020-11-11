5 center back Liverpool can sign in the January transfer window

Liverpool Premier League title defense has already had its fair share of drama and controversy. The Reds won their first league title in over 30 years in the 2019-20 season and started the season in fine form with wins against Leeds United, Chelsea and Arsenal.

However, over the past month or so, Jurgen Klopp's side have been blighted by a series of high-profile injuries. Talismanic defender Virgil van Dijk ruptured his ACL in the 2-2 draw against Everton and is set to miss the entirety of the season, while the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Kostas Tsimikas, Xherdan Shaqiri and several others have joined him in the treatment table at some point.

The Liverpool rearguard is paper-thin as things stand

Liverpool's luck went from bad to worse earlier today, as England defender Joe Gomez reportedly picked up a series injury and is set to face a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Klopp and co have their work cut out for them at the back, with Joel Matip the only fit senior central defender at the club as things stands.

The likes of Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips have featured for Liverpool this season, but neither of them are experienced enough to be handle a title challenge at this stage of their careers.

Liverpool are expected to dip into the transfer window in January to add to their rearguard, and here are five players who could give them a much-needed boost midway through the season.

#5 Diego Carlos | Sevilla

Brazilian defender Diego Carlos has enjoyed a stunning rise to stardom in recent seasons. Under the tutelage of Julen Lopetegui, the central defender has quickly become one of the best defenders in La Liga and has been reportedly been scouted by the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City in recent seasons.

Carlos is a no nonsense defender who likes to play on the front foot and played a pivotal role in Sevilla UEFA Europa League triumph last season. The Brazilian also scored an overhead kick in the final against Inter Milan to win the game for his side, as he capped off an outstanding season on a personal level with a trophy.

At the age of 27, Carlos is at the right age to take the next step in his career and could be braced for a bid from Liverpool in the coming months.

#4 Ben White | Brighton & Hove Albion

Ben White is a household name in English football and is quickly becoming one of the most exciting defenders in the country. Having made a name for himself with a brilliant loan spell with Leeds United in the Championship, White returned to parent club Brighton for the 2020-21 season, where he finds himself at the heart of the backline.

The youngster is also capable of deputising as a defensive midfielder due to his ability on the ball and is renowned for his cross-field diagonals. With Van Dijk missing for the entirety of the season, the 23-year-old ticks a lot of boxes when it comes to a like for like defender for the Dutchman, while he is also young enough to take his game up a gear or two.

White was strongly linked with a move to Liverpool in the summer, but the Reds opted not to sign a central defender at the time.