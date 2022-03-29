5 center-backs Bayern Munich could sign this summer

Bayern Munich are one of the strongest teams in European football right now.

The German outfit are arguably the best team in Germany and have achieved great success in Europe over the years. Having won a record 31 Bundesliga titles, it is no surprise that the Bavarians are a universally feared team.

Bayern Munich find themselves lacking a marquee centre-back in their ranks. Since the departure of David Alaba, the club have looked unstructured in their back line.

The club have been linked with several centre-backs of late and look set to sign one within their budget. Let's take a look at five centre-backs Bayern Munich could sign this summer.

#5. Jonathan Tah | Bayer Leverkusen

Hertha BSC v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Bundesliga

Jonathan Tah has emerged as one of the names to be linked with Bayern in the recent past.

The German defender has represented Hamburger SV in the past and has been with Bayern Leverkusen since 2015. He has made over 150 club appearances and is regarded as one of the side's best defenders.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen @bayer04_en Congrats to Jonathan Tah on reaching 200 Bundesliga appearances over the weekend! Congrats to Jonathan Tah on reaching 200 Bundesliga appearances over the weekend! https://t.co/GgfNaoUtkY

Tah has previously been linked with several suitors, but a move has failed to materialize in past transfer windows. He has made 26 appearances this season, even scoring two goals and providing three assists.

Still only 26, Tah would certainly fit the mold of the quintessential centre-back at Bayern Munich. He is young and German, and offers significant contributions in defense.

#4. Nico Schlotterbeck | Freiburg SC

FC Augsburg v Sport-Club Freiburg - Bundesliga

Nico Schlotterbeck has turned several heads his way over the last couple of years.

Schlotterbeck came up through Freiburg's academy and went on to make his senior debut in 2019. He was sent out on loan to Union Berlin in 2020 and impressed fans and viewers alike to a great extent.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



🧢 2,155 minutes played

82% pass accuracy

71% aerial duels won

🪄 44 passes p90

4 goals scored

2.64 interceptions p90

2.59 tackles p90



A stand-out season from the 22 year old CB so far. Nico Schlotterbeck's season by numbers:🧢 2,155 minutes played82% pass accuracy71% aerial duels won🪄 44 passes p904 goals scored2.64 interceptions p902.59 tackles p90A stand-out season from the 22 year old CB so far. Nico Schlotterbeck's season by numbers:🧢 2,155 minutes played💫 82% pass accuracy👤 71% aerial duels won🪄 44 passes p90⚽️ 4 goals scored🔒 2.64 interceptions p90💪 2.59 tackles p90A stand-out season from the 22 year old CB so far. 🇩🇪 https://t.co/w4USzlNUqW

A centre-back by trade, Schlotterbeck offers great aerial abilities by way of his height and strong frame. Standing at 191 cm tall, he is excellent in the air and also has a knack for scoring goals on occasion.

Schlotterbeck is being monitored by several clubs across Europe. Considering Bayern's general transfer policy, Schlotterbeck would certainly be a welcome addition to the Bayern backline.

#3. Matthias Ginter | Borussia Monchengladbach

Hannover 96 v Borussia Mönchengladbach - DFB Cup: Round of Sixteen

Matthias Ginter has been linked with Bayern several times in the past.

Having represented SC Freiburg and Borussia Dortmund in the past, it's fair to say that Ginter has substantial experience in the Bundesliga. He has over 250 club appearances to his name and is one of the most experienced centre-backs in the league. He signed for Borussia Monchengladbach in 2017 and has been a first-team regular ever since.

William Hill @WilliamHill



🥇 Shots on target (9)

🥇 Chances created (11)

🥈 Passes into opp. box (35)

🥉 Passes into final third (138)

🥉 Touches in opp. box (25)



Absolutely loves getting forward. Matthias Ginter compared to Bundesliga centre-backs so far this season:🥇 Shots on target (9)🥇 Chances created (11)🥈 Passes into opp. box (35)🥉 Passes into final third (138)🥉 Touches in opp. box (25)Absolutely loves getting forward. Matthias Ginter compared to Bundesliga centre-backs so far this season:🥇 Shots on target (9)🥇 Chances created (11)🥈 Passes into opp. box (35)🥉 Passes into final third (138)🥉 Touches in opp. box (25)Absolutely loves getting forward. 😅 https://t.co/Oo4pQMSnCJ

Ginter is well-known for his time with Borussia Dortmund. His time at Dortmund is considered the turning point in his career, as Ginter went on to establish himself as one of the best centre-backs in the league.

Still only 28, Ginter certainly has a long way to go in his career. His experience would bring some much-needed stability to Bayern's backline.

#2. Stefan de Vrij | Inter Milan

FC Internazionale v AC Milan - Serie A

Stefan de Vrij is right up there as one of Bayern Munich's targets this season.

Having made his debut in 2009 with Feyenoord, de Vrij has certainly come a long way. He signed with Lazio in 2014 and went on to join Inter Milan four years later.

Squawka @Squawka Stefan de Vrij for Inter Milan this season:



❍ Most clearances (115)

❍ Most interceptions (52)

❍ Most blocks (24)

❍ Third-most recoveries (173)



Crowned Best Defender in Serie A this season. Stefan de Vrij for Inter Milan this season:❍ Most clearances (115)❍ Most interceptions (52)❍ Most blocks (24)❍ Third-most recoveries (173)Crowned Best Defender in Serie A this season. https://t.co/r3En5doSkR

De Vrij has a world of club football experience under his belt. He has made over 400 appearances for club and country and is considered to be one of the most experienced centre-backs out there.

De Vrij has won one Serie A title with Inter as well as one Supercoppa Italiana each with Lazio and Inter Milan. He has also represented the Netherlands regularly since 2012.

#1. Antonio Rudiger | Chelsea

Chelsea FC v Southampton FC - Premier League

Antonio Rudiger has been Bayern Munich's top target in recent months.

Rudiger plies his trade with Chelsea in the Premier League and has been in excellent form over the last couple of years. He has previously represented Stuttgart and AS Roma, and signed for Chelsea in 2017.

Despite a quiet couple of years since joining Chelsea, Rudiger has now emerged as one of the club's most important players. He has formed a formidable defensive partnership with veteran Thiago Silva and was a key part of the side's UEFA Champions League triumph last season.

BetVictor @BetVictor



So far this season:



- Six matches played

- Five clean sheets

- Scored against Spurs

- Won 82% of his aerial duels

- Pass accuracy of 85%



Class stats from the German.



#CFC Rio Ferdinand believes that Antonio Rudiger is the best centre back in the Premier League right now.So far this season:- Six matches played- Five clean sheets- Scored against Spurs- Won 82% of his aerial duels- Pass accuracy of 85%Class stats from the German. Rio Ferdinand believes that Antonio Rudiger is the best centre back in the Premier League right now. So far this season:- Six matches played- Five clean sheets - Scored against Spurs- Won 82% of his aerial duels- Pass accuracy of 85% Class stats from the German. #CFC https://t.co/KKKS2gnxh6

Rudiger is quick, athletic and possesses excellent ball-playing abilities. His aggressive nature and aerial ability have made him one of the best centre-backs in the league alongside the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Ruben Dias.

Rudiger has been linked with Bayern Munich for the better part of six months. He has admitted that he is honored by the interest and what comes next is anyone's best guess. Bayern Munich could sign the German this summer should they be prepared to pay his lofty wages.

