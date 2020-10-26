5 Champions League records Lionel Messi can break this season

Lionel Messi is undoubtedly one of the finest players ever to have graced the UEFA Champions League.

During a stellar near two-decade-long club career, the diminutive Argentinian has been a standout performer for Barcelona, whom he planned to leave at the end of last season before deciding to remain at the club till next summer.

Nevertheless, Lionel Messi has scored goals and achieved laurels galore, especially in the blue riband event of European club football.

He is one of only two players in the history of the Champions League to score over 100 goals for a single club; however, his tally of 116 goals in the competition (all scored for Barcelona) is the most netted by a player in the Champions League for one club.

Five Champions League records Lionel Messi could break in 2020-21

The Argentina captain commenced his 17th season in the Champions League by becoming the first player to score in 16 consecutive seasons in the competition, in the process also scoring against a record-extending 36th different Champions League opponent.

Lionel Messi has joined Ryan Giggs as the only players in history to score in 16 different Champions League seasons.



On that note, let us have a look at five other records the Lionel Messi could break in the latest edition of the Champions League.

#1 Score 70 group-stage goals

Lionel Messi scored against Ferencvaros on Matchday 1 of the 2020-21 Champions League.

Lionel Messi's goals may have dried up in recent times, but the player remains a force to be reckoned with, especially in the Champions League.

By scoring against Ferencvaros in Barcelona's 2020-21 opener on Matchday 1, Lionel Messi equalled Ryan Giggs' record as the only players to score in 16 different seasons in the competition. However, unlike the legendary Welshman, Messi has done so in as many consecutive seasons.

In the process, Lionel Messi extended his record tally of goals scored in the group stage of the Champions League to 69, which is already six clear of the next-best player Cristiano Ronaldo.

If the Barcelona captain finds the back of the net once more before the knockout rounds this season, which he is likely to, he will become the first player in Champions League history to score 70 goals in the group stage of the competition.

#2 Score a ninth hat-trick

Lionel Messi

Among his bevvy of scoring records in the Champions League, Lionel Messi is the first player to score eight hat-tricks in the competition, a mark later emulated only by Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Argentinian, who is one of two players to have scored five goals in a Champions League game, could assume outright ownership of the record if he manages another hat-trick in the ongoing edition of the competition.

However, it must be noted that it has been more than two years since Messi scored his eighth and latest Champions League hat-trick. It came in a group-stage game against PSV Eindhoven in the 2018-19 edition of the competition.

