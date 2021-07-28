5 Chelsea players to watch out for during the pre-season

Chelsea continue their pre-season against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal next week.

The Champions League winners are yet to make any new signings this summer. So they will likely head into the pre-season with academy players who will fancy their chances of moving into the first team with strong performances.

Chelsea have one of the lengthiest lists of players loaned out among all Premier League clubs. So pre-season provides their fringe players a chance to prove their mettle and stake a claim for a place in the first team.

This is the first pre-season for Thomas Tuchel, who joined the club in January. On that note, here's a look at the five Chelsea players to watch out for in the pre-season.

#5 Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic has been with Chelsea for two seasons, but this will be the first time he'll join the Blues in pre-season. That's because the player was not called up by USA for the Gold Cup, so he has been training with Chelsea for the last few weeks.

The former Borussia Dortmund winger had a strong end to his 2020-21 campaign. Pulisic has continued that form in the pre-season as well, scoring in Chelsea's 6-1 thrashing of Peterborough.

Christian Pulisic scored for Chelsea today in a 6-1 preseason friendly win over Peterborough.



The player has struggled with injuries in his two seasons at Chelsea, but is determined to stay fit. In this regard, Pulisic said in an interview with the club's website:

“This year is my first real full pre-season at Chelsea, and it’s just given me a good chance to get my full fitness and for me to get 100% fit and ready to play 90 minutes once the season begins. Hitting the ground running at the start of the season is the goal, of course.”

#4 Kenedy

Chelsea's Kenedy has been on various loan spells over the years.

Kenedy is one of many Chelsea players who have found themselves out of first team for the last few seasons.

He has been with the London club since 2015 but has been at four different clubs on loan spells. It was only in his lastest spell with Granada last season that he could put in impressive performances.

In 44 appearances across competitions, Kenedy found the back of the net eight times. He was utilised as a wing-back by the La Liga outfit, so he could be a good addition to Chelsea's first team.

