5 Chelsea players who might receive an upgrade in FIFA 18

Chelsea were brilliant this past season and we take a look at some of the players who could get a ratings boost in the upcoming FIFA 18.

by Sarthak Sharma Top 5 / Top 10 30 Jun 2017, 17:34 IST

New game, higher ratings

Chelsea are Premier League Champions, and for good reason. The West Londoners dominated much of the 2016-17 edition of the league with inspired leadership and determined performances on the pitch. The key to the success of Chelsea this past season can largely be amounted to the balance in their squad.

The squad which was inherited by new manager Antonio Conte who was immediately called into question when he decided to promote some relatively lesser rated players to bolster his chances of a debut Premier League title. Those choices proved vital throughout the season as the right mix of youth and experience led the club to a famous title win.

Also read: FIFA 18: 5 key changes EA Sports will introduce in FIFA 18 to improve the game

Some of these players were so important to the cause that their performances are bound to see them develop into hot commodities next season. With FIFA 18 just around the corner, we do expect that game developers would have taken note of this and made some well-deserved improvements to these players’ ratings.

So, here are the 5 Chelsea players who may receive an upgrade in FIFA 18:

#1 Marcos Alonso: Predicted rating, 84

Alonso silenced his critics

Marcos Alonso took the English game by storm this past year with exceptional performances at left wing back for Chelsea. He combined a good burst of pace and inviting crosses to earn a regular spot on the team sheet at Stamford Bridge and didn’t disappoint the manager who had undying faith in him.

Deemed as an average player at best in England (largely due to his spell at Bolton), Alonso’s rating was a measly 77 and if this season was anything to go by, he’s bound to be one of the highest rated defenders in the Premier League in the coming months.