5 choices that don’t make sense in FIFA FIFPRO World XI (2021)

FIFA FIFPRO World XI was revealed on January 17, 2022. Twenty-three of the world’s best-performing footballers were nominated. Voting was conducted among footballers to pick the FIFA FIFPRO World XI.

The goalkeeper, three defenders, three midfielders and three forwards with the most votes in their position make it into the Men’s FIFA FIFPRO World 11. The last spot is assigned to the outfield player with the next highest votes.

FIFA FIFPRO World XI 2021 had its fair share of problems

While many of the usual suspects were part of the team, many deserving candidates did not make the cut. Moreover, the unorthodox 3-3-4 formation also caused a flurry of reactions on the internet.

Numerous football fans were disappointed with the selected players. Here are five choices that don’t make sense in FIFA FIFPRO World XI.

#5 Inclusion of four strikers

Four strikers in a team is a massive overkill

Football has always been a sport where forwards consume most of the limelight. All the top clubs in the world have a set of potent attackers. However, there is no team that lines up with four strikers. The uncanny 3-3-4 formation took fans by surprise.

Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Erling Haaland and Cristiano Ronaldo had a fruitful 2021 in their own regards. However, it is unreasonable to try to accommodate all of them in the same lineup as neither of these players would track back in a practical scenario.

FootballJOE @FootballJOE If FIFA want us to take The Best awards seriously, they should avoid arranging the World XI in a 3-3-4 formation. Disgraceful cop-out. If FIFA want us to take The Best awards seriously, they should avoid arranging the World XI in a 3-3-4 formation. Disgraceful cop-out. https://t.co/3p4Hd0z7kT

Kylian Mbappe, Mohamed Salah and Karim Benzema also merited a place in the team. Forwards throughout Europe have had a sensational year. The organizing committee should have chosen a defender or midfielder as the 10th outfield player for a more sensible team.

#4 Lack of full-backs

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Premier League

Another glaring omission in the FIFA FIFPRO World XI is the full-back position. The role of a full-back has become quite significant over the last few seasons. Two recent Champions League winners, Liverpool and Bayern Munich, relied heavily on their full-backs for creativity.

Right-backs, in particular, were highly pivotal in 2021. Trent Alexander-Arnold created the most chances and recorded the most assists in the Premier League as a right-back in 2021. He would have been the ideal choice in this lineup.

Unreal from T . Trent Alexander-Arnold in the Premier League in 2021:◉ Most chances created (88)◉ Most big chances created (19)◉ Most assists (11)Unreal from T Trent Alexander-Arnold in the Premier League in 2021:◉ Most chances created (88)◉ Most big chances created (19)◉ Most assists (11)Unreal from T🅰️🅰️. https://t.co/0mfTHia6Lx

Joao Cancelo and Reece James were also pretty good for their respective clubs but failed to make the 23-man shortlist. Jordi Alba was part of the shortlisted players. However, a simple position change of David Alaba to left-back could have made this a compact defensive structure.

Edited by Diptanil Roy