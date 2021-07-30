5 club legends who were treated poorly

Football is a demanding sport, and at the highest level there is immense pressure to perform at a consistent level.

Fans and clubs demand a good return on their investment, and do not take poor displays lightly. Yet many players over the years have been vilified on the basis of a single poor performance, despite their stellar contributions for their clubs.

Legends of clubs are not exempt from that either. Despite their contributions, there have been instances when club legends have not been treated well. On that note, here's a look at five club legends who were treated poorly.

#5 Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale, by all accounts, has enjoyed an excellent career at the highest level, and was one of the best players in the world during his prime.

After a stellar spell with Tottenham Hotspur, Bale moved to Real Madrid in 2013 for a then world-record fee of £90.9 million. The Wales international caused immense problems to opposition defences with his sheer pace and overall quality. He helped Real Madrid win four Champions League titles, with the forward scoring in two of the finals.

However, Bale does not enjoy the best of relationships with the club and their fans. Real Madrid have tried to sell the 32-year-old on multiple occasions, and Bale was close to joining Chinese side Jiangsu Suning in 2019.

The forward has often been booed by the Los Blancos fans for his perceived lack of commitment. Bale, for his part, has not remained quiet. He made this comment last year on the Erik Anders Lang Show:

"You would expect that if you're not having a good time on the pitch, your fans would get behind you and try to help you do better because it'll make them happy. But it seems that they do the opposite. They whistle you, which consequentially makes you feel worse; you lose your confidence, you play worse and then that makes them even more upset."

#4 Raul (Real Madrid)

Raul

Raul is one of Real Madrid's all-time greats, but the way Real Madrid dealt handled his departure was heavily criticised.

A product of the Real Madrid academy, Raul climbed up the ranks and made his debut for the club in 1994. A highly prolific goalscorer, the Spain international won six La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies with the club, and is Real Madrid's second-most prolific goalscorer.

#OnThisDay in 2010, Raul left Real Madrid after 16 years 😢



After limited starts during the 2009-10 season, Raul, who had signed a 'contract for life' with the club in 2008, departed Real Madrid quietly. He joined Schalke in 2010 in a surprising move, and won the DFB-Pokal there. The 44-year old retired from the game in 2015.

