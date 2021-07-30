Very few things in football give as much pleasure as perfectly executed dribbles. Footballers who have the talent and the ability to run past opponents with pace and trickery are highly rated and adored by the viewers.

It is a tough skill, and few players have complete mastery over it. To be a master of dribbling, complete control of the ball is required.

Aesthetically pleasing and highly effective, a good dribble is a work of art. We look at the 10 greatest dribblers of all time.

#10 Zinedine Zidane

One of the greatest players of all time and now one of the best managers in world football, Zinedine Zidane has achieved a lot in the world of football.

A prodigious talent, Zidane was an elegant, technically gifted midfielder capable of producing the extraordinary on a regular basis. A highly creative player, Zidane was one of the most marketable footballers during his prime, and represented some of the biggest clubs in the world like Juventus and Real Madrid.

The World Cup winner took charge of Real Madrid in 2016, and led them to three consecutive Champions League trophies during his first stint at the club. He returned in 2019, and won a La Liga title during his second spell. He left the club this summer.

#9 Roberto Baggio

Roberto Baggio is one of Italy's greatest, and the "Divine Ponytail" mesmerized fans of the game with his superb attacking capabilities.

Baggio began his career at Vicenza, but made his name at Fiorentina. Seen by many as one of the club's greatest ever, Baggio suffered serious injury issues during the start of his Fiorentina spell, but bounced back to produce excellent performances.

Juventus came calling and Baggio joined the club under controversial circumstances. He won the Serie A once with the Old Lady. Throughout his career, the Italy international was renowned as a dead-ball specialist and a world-class dribbler, who bamboozled opposition defenses with his quick feet.

#8 Ronaldo Nazario

The man credited with transforming the no.9 position, Ronaldo Nazario, is cited as a source of inspiration by top footballers like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe.

Nicknamed "O Fenomeno", Ronaldo was a fearsome striker during his prime. A complete forward, the Brazil international combined rapid pace and physical strength with excellent passing, control on the ball and intelligence. A prolific goalscorer, Ronaldo is well-remembered for his amazing goals and astonishing dribbles.

Ronaldo won the Ballon d'Or twice during his career and won the World Cup twice as well. However, the forward was unlucky with injuries and suffered some serious ones which cut short his phenomenal career.

