Top 5 favourites to win La Liga this season (2021-22)

One of the most exciting leagues in the world, the La Liga is about to begin in August.

Some of the best players in the world feature in the league. Atletico Madrid are the defending champions, having beaten the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid to clinch the league title last season.

Lionel Messi remains the main source of attraction, although he is yet to agree a contract extension with Barcelona, which he is expected to in the next few days. Meanwhile, the likes of Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have been active in the transfer market as well as they prepare for the 2021-22 La Liga campaign.

On that note, here's a look at the top five favourites to win the La Liga title in 2021-22.

#5 Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad enjoyed an impressive season last time around, finishing fifth in the league and winning the 2020 Copa del Rey title.

Sociedad relied on the talent of young striker Alexander Isak, with the Sweden international in excellent form last season. The highly-rated Isak was linked with a big-money move away from Sociedad this summer, but has signed a contract extension with the club.

Apart from Isak, manager Imanol Alguacil could rely on the experience and quality of former Spain internationals David Silva and Nacho Monreal. Midfielder Mikel Merino has been key, while Sociedad have added Australian goalkeeper Mathew Ryan and Spanish left-back Diego Rico to their ranks this summer.

#4 Sevilla

Sevilla are a dark horse for the 2021-22 La Liga title.

Sevilla finished fourth in the La Liga last season, with manager Julen Lopetegui continuing to do a good job at their helm.

They have been heavily involved in the summer transfer window. Having sold talented forward Bryan Gil to Tottenham Hotspur, Sevilla have added Argentine winger Erik Lamela to their team. The 29-year old was part of the deal that took Gil to Spurs.

They could lose star centre-back Jules Kounde soon, with Chelsea expected to snap up the youngster.

Reports suggest that French centre-back Kurt Zouma could join Sevilla as part of the Kounde deal. Director of football, Monchi, is a seasoned campaigner who is regarded as one of the best in the world, so Sevilla can be expected to be in and around the top four if not win the La Liga title.

