5 clubs which had the best January transfer window

Clubs have always been cautious about investing in new players during the January transfer window. They don't want to disrupt the rhythm of their teams halfway through the season and clubs are usually unwilling to part with their players during that time as well.

January transfer window provides an opportunity to find the right solutions

However, halfway through the season, teams will have a good idea about what departments they need to strengthen. So the winter transfer window could also be a great opportunity for teams to take calculated risks.

Some of the most recent examples of top January signings are Virgil van Dijk and Bruno Fernandes. Both players have been extraordinary since joining their current clubs, Liverpool and Manchester United.

Yet another eventful January transfer window has just drawn to a close. Without further ado, let's take a look at the five clubs that have had the best January transfer window.

#5 Liverpool

Over the course of the last decade, Liverpool have become masters at striking cut-price deals for world-class talent. The Merseysiders became well aware of Porto's financial troubles when they sold Marko Grujic to the Portuguese side for around €10.5 million last summer.

They registered an interest in 25 year old forward Luis Diaz, who has scored 16 goals and provided six assists in 28 appearances across all competitions this term. It was a deal that was expected to cost Liverpool in excess of €75 million.

Porto are famous for turning relatively unknown players into world-class talents and selling them at a huge profit. Diaz had an €80 million release clause but Porto were willing to settle for almost half of that.

Liverpool have signed the Colombian international for €45 million and have further strengthened their already intimidating frontline. For this simple and effective bit of business, the Merseysiders deserve a place on this list.

#4 Barcelona

Barcelona's financial problems have caused them to act cautiously in the transfer market in recent times. With Sergio Aguero being forced to retire in the first half of the season and most of their forwards going through a rough patch, the Catalans had to strengthen.

They signed the exciting Ferran Torres from Manchester City for €55 million. Barcelona also brought in their former player Adama Traore on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers until the end of the season.

Finally, to address their goalscoring woes, the Catalans secured the services of Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a free transfer. The contract between Arsenal and Aubameyang was cut short by mutual consent.

Barcelona were finally able to get Philippe Coutinho out on a loan. They will still pay a majority of his wages but at least there's hope that he might be able to come back stronger owing to the game time he will be afforded at Aston Villa.

They also cut Yusuf Demir's loan spell short and have sent Alex Collado and Inaki Pena away on loan.

#3 Aston Villa

Aston Villa chiefs Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens chose to make no secret of their fierce ambition as they splurged in January to bolster their side. They landed their most high-profile signing of perhaps all time by bringing Philippe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona.

The Brazilian turned in a wonderful performance on his return to the Premier League. He scored and assisted as Aston Villa came back from 2-0 down to draw the game against Manchester United inside the last 15 minutes.

Villa also signed Lucas Digne, who had a falling out with former Everton boss Rafa Benitez. The deal cost them €30 million but Digne is one of the best left-backs in the Premier League and it's money well spent.

Goalkeeper Robin Olsen has joined from AS Roma on loan until the end of the season. Aston Villa have also signed Calum Chambers on a free transfer and have roped in young centre-back Kerr Smith from Dundee United for €1 million.

The only disappointment for Villa after this January's transfer window would be that they couldn't bring in a replacement for the injured Marvelous Nakamba. Villa also offloaded several players. Anwar El Ghazi has joined Everton on a loan deal. Axel Tuanzebe's loan spell was cut short and he has moved to Napoli.

Full-back Matt Targett has joined Newcastle United on loan until the end of the season.

#2 Juventus

Juventus knew heading into January that they were going to have a hectic month. The Bianconeri have done a commendable job and have had their best transfer window in years. Massimiliano Allegri had been looking forward to decluttering the midfield department since he returned to the club last summer.

Juventus have successfully offloaded Rodrigo Bentancur and Aaron Ramsey. While Bentancur has joined Tottenham Hotspur on a permanent deal, Ramsey has joined Rangers on loan until the end of the season. They've also sent Dejan Kulusevski on loan to Spurs for the remainder of the season.

Getting Ramsey's exorbitant wages off their books helped Juventus sign Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina on a deal worth €75 million. The Serbian international is one of the best young strikers on the planet and the Old Lady did a great job of sealing a deal in January.

They also signed midfielder Denis Zakaria from Borussia Dortmund for just €5 million. They've been in desperate need of a combative midfielder who can win battles in the center of the park. Zakaria is still just 25 years old and is a long-term signing for the club.

#1 Newcastle United

Given that they are very much embroiled in the relegation battle and that they now have one of the richest owners in world football, Newcastle United were expected to invest heavily in January. That's exactly what they did. The Magpies broke the bank and then some.

They spent close to €110 million last month and that's only a little less than the €112 million they've spent in 14 January transfer windows during the Mike Ashley era. They have nearly revamped their backline by bringing in Kieran Trippier, Matt Targett and Dan Burn.

The Magpies signed Chris Wood from Burnley for €30 million. The New Zealand international has scored more than 10 goals in each of the past four seasons. Newcastle United desperately needed a striker after losing Callum Wilson to injury and Wood's marksmanship could be a great boost for them.

But their best acquisition of the winter is Bruno Guimaraes. The Magpies shelled out as much as €42.1 million to sign the Brazilian from Olympique Lyon. He is a classy midfielder who will add some much-needed bite to Newcastle United.

Guimares ability to dictate play from deep could prove to be crucial to Newcastle United's chances of surviving the drop this term.

