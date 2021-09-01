5 clubs that had the best transfer window (2021)

Another summer transfer window has drawn to a close. Football fans across the globe are in agreement that this has been the most exciting summer transfer window in a very long time.

We've seen some of the biggest stars in the world change clubs. Two of the greatest of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, made high-profile switches this summer. Due to the financial issues caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, clubs have been open to selling players like never before.

We've witnessed an incredible number of transfer sagas unfolding over the last three months. Transfer deadline day lived up to its billing and there was no shortage of excitement or surprises in the final hours of the window.

As is the case with every transfer window, there are winners and losers. Here, we take a look at five clubs that can walk away from this transfer window knowing they've done a great job.

#5 Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid just about manages to make the list thanks to their acquisition of Antoine Griezmann in the closing stages of the transfer window. It's a deal that speaks volumes of how poorly Barcelona's finances have been managed in recent times.

Barcelona signed Griezmann just two summers back for €120 million. The Catalans have had to part ways with Messi this summer and have now offloaded their second best attacker on a season-long loan deal worth €10 million. Of course, the Rojiblancos have an obligation to make the deal permanent at the end of the season for €40 million.

It is a horrible deal for Barcelona, who had taken out loans to sign Griezmann in 2019. But such is their financial situation that they had to absolutely axe the best players on their payroll. Atletico Madrid also get points for signing Rodrigo De Paul, one of the best box-to-box midfielders in the world.

Atletico secured his services for €35 million and for the quality he brings, it is a bargain price. Their third big signing is Matheus Cunha from Hertha Berlin. The Brazilian attacker can play in any position across the frontline and was signed on a deal worth €25 million.

He had scored seven goals and provided five assists in 27 appearances in the Bundesliga last term. 20-year-old Brazilian winger Marcos Paulo was signed on a free transfer and Benjamin Lecomte has been brought in as a backup goalkeeper on a loan deal.

Saul Niguez's departure to Chelsea on deadline day will lessen their depth in midfield but the player was no longer a starter at Atletico.

#4 Real Madrid

Levante UD v Real Madrid CF - La Liga Santander

Real Madrid were desperate to get the Kylian Mbappe deal over the line in the closing stages of the summer transfer window. But they couldn't pull it off. However, they landed promising young central midfielder Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes on a deadline day deal worth €30 million.

Real Madrid got off to a great start to the summer transfer window by securing David Alaba's services on a free transfer. Although the departure of 35-year-old Sergio Ramos can be viewed as a big blow, the club has a sufficient number of quality personnel at the back.

Raphael Varane was also sold to Manchester United on a deal worth €40 million. They raised a further €35 million through the sale of Martin Odegaard to Arsenal as well. Real Madrid, in fact, have registered a net profit of about €44 million this transfer window.

