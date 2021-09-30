5 clubs Cristiano Ronaldo has scored the most goals against in the UEFA Champions League

The UEFA Champions League is Cristiano Ronaldo's world and everyone's just living in it.

Over the years, he's made it a habit to preserve his best performances for those big European nights, giving us numerous incredible moments.

He's the all-time top scorer in the competition with 135 goals and is now the highest appearance-maker too after his 178th cap last night, surpassing his former teammate Iker Casillas.

This is only the tip of the iceberg, as the Portuguese ace boasts several other records in the premier European club competition.

MessivsRonaldo.app @mvsrapp Cristiano Ronaldo has the most goals in UEFA Champions League history!



🥇 Ronaldo: 135 ⚽️

🥈 Messi: 121 ⚽️

🥉 Lewandowski: 75 ⚽️ Cristiano Ronaldo has the most goals in UEFA Champions League history!



🥇 Ronaldo: 135 ⚽️

🥈 Messi: 121 ⚽️

🥉 Lewandowski: 75 ⚽️ https://t.co/z2T41QEBD3

Many big teams have tried to keep him at bay and failed, for his prowess in front of goal has been too hot for many teams to handle.

In this list, we'll look at the top five of Ronaldo's biggest victims in the Champions League in terms of goals scored:

#5 Borussia Dortmund - 7 goals (9 games)

Dortmund have had little success in keeping out Ronaldo

Borussia Dortmund's renaissance under Jurgen Klopp saw them become a fixture in the Champions League again, and one side they often came up against was Real Madrid.

Between 2012 and 2017, they clashed 10 times, with Ronaldo playing in nine of those fixtures and bagging seven goals, the most Dortmund have conceded to a single player in European games.

TheCristianoFan 🇵🇹 @TheCristianoFan #UCL Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 7 goals in 9 games against Borussia Dortmund - 2 of those at the Bernabéu. #HalaMadrid Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 7 goals in 9 games against Borussia Dortmund - 2 of those at the Bernabéu. #HalaMadrid #UCL https://t.co/UWRYXJHDpC

He was on target during their first meeting in 2012, a 2-1 defeat for Los Blancos at the Signal Iduna Park in the group stages, and in both legs of his last in 2016 in the same round.

Ronaldo boasts an excellent record against German sides, and we've merely skimmed the surface here. If you find his Dortmund stats impressive, then read on for more.

#4 Schalke - 7 goals (4 games)

Ronaldo has scored in all four appearances against Schalke

The Portuguese ace has scored the same number of goals against Schalke as he's scored against Dortmund, but in less than half the number of games - how about them apples!

When the sides met for the first time in the last-16 of the 2013/14 season, Los Blancos won 9-2 on aggregate, with Ronaldo alone accounting for four goals (a brace in each game).

TCR. @TeamCRonaldo Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 7 goals and delivered 2 assists against Schalke 04 in 4* (ongoing) #UCL games. http://t.co/8UKX2HIVB1 Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 7 goals and delivered 2 assists against Schalke 04 in 4* (ongoing) #UCL games. http://t.co/8UKX2HIVB1

Then the following year, the pair were drawn together at the same stage once again, with Madrid, now the defending champions, narrowly edging them out following a stunning 4-3 loss at home.

This time, the prolific number seven bagged three, including another double at the Santiago Bernabeu, by which point the Royal Blues must have been sick of his sight.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by S Chowdhury