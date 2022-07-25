5 clubs that have earned the most from academy player sales since 2017/18

Over the past half a decade, there has been a serious emphasis on developing young talent and turning them into world-beaters. Financial downfall due to the COVID-19 pandemic and/or other factors have led to reliance on promoting the youth of the club into the senior squad.

At the same time, some clubs understand the value of generating money by selling their academy products. A player who has impressed on a loan move and has the necessary experience to play at the top level fetches good money in the European market.

Paying a minimal fee at present allows certain clubs to avoid missing out on potential superstars in the future. A few clubs have capitalized on this by generating enormous sums by offloading their youngsters.

On that note, let's take a look at the five clubs that have earned the most out of academy player sales since the 2017/18 season.

Note: Only clubs from Europe's top 5 leagues have been considered. The academy players in this article have been classified as players who have been trained by their club for at least three years between the ages of 15 and 21.

#5 Manchester City - £98.7 million

Jadon Sancho (R) in action for Manchester City against Chelsea

Manchester City have stamped their footprint on the rest of the world since being taken over by the Abu Dhabi Group in 2008.

The first-team squad has received investments of over £1 billion, while the youth academy has also developed and is now producing dividends. Phil Foden is one of the best examples of the same, but he forms a niche group of academy graduates who have not been sold by the club in recent years.

However, Man City have made good money off them. Jadon Sancho's sale to Borussia Dortmund in 2017 (£16m), Gavin Bazunu (£12m), and Romeo Lavia's (£10m) moves to Southampton this summer are evidence of the same. Angelino's move to RB Leipzig in 2021 also brought in some good money (£16m).

Overall, the Citizens have generated £98.7 million in transfer fees by selling academy graduates since the 2017/18 season. They could still add to this number as a number of clubs are reportedly keen to sign their exciting talents, like Liam Delap, James McAtee, and several others.

#4 Paris Saint-Germain - £100.1 million

Wiener Sportklub v Paris Saint-Germain - Friendly Match

Paris Saint-Germain are a classic example of a club that are mortgaging their future to chase success in the present.

Although the French club buys excellent talent in the transfer market, they also sell their own academy graduates quite often. Few PSG youth players have found a way to break into the senior squad, quite simply because the owners see more value in buying potential world-beaters from other top European clubs.

Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig @FTalentScout



Christopher Nkunku: 18 goals & 13 assists



Moussa Diaby: 12 goals & 11 assists



PSG academy graduates are on fire! The two only Bundesliga players with a double-double in the league this season:Christopher Nkunku: 18 goals & 13 assistsMoussa Diaby: 12 goals & 11 assistsPSG academy graduates are on fire! The two only Bundesliga players with a double-double in the league this season:☑️Christopher Nkunku: 18 goals & 13 assists☑️Moussa Diaby: 12 goals & 11 assistsPSG academy graduates are on fire! 🔥 https://t.co/w0VUrYTjvU

In doing so, the club has generated £100.1 million by selling their academy graduates since the 2017/18 season. A huge chunk (£46 million) came in the summer of 2019 itself when they offloaded Christopher Nkunku, Moussa Diaby, Stanley N'Soki, Timothy Weah, and Arthur Zagre.

This was after the club recouped a combined £17 million by selling the trio of Odsonne Edouard, Jonathan Ikone, and Yaciine Adli in 2018. Hence, while several of these players have made quite a name for themselves since their departure, PSG might not be too regretful of it purely because of their incredible squad.

#3 Arsenal - £152.3 million

Arsenal v Olympique Lyonnais - Emirates Cup

Arsenal are looking like an exciting side once again, and Mikel Arteta deserves a lot of credit for rebuilding the club so well over the last two years.

However, the Spaniard, coupled with fellow countryman Unai Emery and his predecessor, Arsene Wenger, has sold many academy graduates since the 2017/18 campaign.

One of the biggest single amount fees the Gunners received for their academy graduate was for Alex Iwobi's sale to Everton for £34 million in 2019. Arsenal also earned a sizeable £20 million fee when Emiliano Martinez joined Aston Villa in 2020. Last summer, the club also generated £25 million by selling Joe Willock to Newcastle United.

Other notable sales included Theo Walcott (£20m), Woejech Sczesny (£16m), Francis Coquelin (£12.6m), and Sam Greenwood (£3m). In total, the Gunners have raised a respectable £152.3 million by selling their academy graduates since the 2017/18 season.

#2 Chelsea - £163.5 million

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Although Chelsea have lifted every single domestic trophy in the last 20 years, the Blues are famous for selling their academy talent.

While that transfer strategy has changed for the better in recent years, there are still some notable players who have left the club. However, Marina Granvoskaia, who left the West London club this summer, was a tough negotiator and often landed great deals for their academy talents.

A fantastic example was last summer itself, when the club generated £81 million by selling Fikayo Tomori (£24m), Tammy Abraham (£34m), Valentino Livramento (£5m), and Marc Guehi (£18m).

Michael Hamilton COYS 🇯🇲 @NLAHamilton



All this to buy Romelu Lukaku for €113M.



That's how a bad business looks like. Back last summer when Chelsea sold their talents Tammy Abraham (24), Fikayo Tomori (24), Tino Livramento (19), Marc Guéhi (21) and Iké Ugbo (23) for a total fee of €103M.All this to buy Romelu Lukaku for €113M.That's how a bad business looks like. Back last summer when Chelsea sold their talents Tammy Abraham (24), Fikayo Tomori (24), Tino Livramento (19), Marc Guéhi (21) and Iké Ugbo (23) for a total fee of €103M.All this to buy Romelu Lukaku for €113M.That's how a bad business looks like. 👀 https://t.co/QqRZxRcD2q

Prior to this, Nathan Ake joined Bournemouth in 2017 for £20.5 million, with Bertrand Traore also joining Lyon for £9 million in the same summer. While Frank Lampard did not sell many youngsters during his reign at the club, Mario Pasalic's £13 million move to Atalanta in 2020 was an exception.

Other prominent players that moved included Tariq Lamptey (£1.8m), Nathaniel Chalobah (£5m), Jeremie Boga (£3.5m), and others.

All in all, the Blues have raised an incredible £163.5 million in transfer fees by selling academy graduates since the 2017/18 season. This number could only rise if the club decides to sell Armando Broja and Levi Colwill this summer, who have been of interest to multiple clubs.

#1 Real Madrid - £284.6 million

Girona v Real Madrid - La Liga

Real Madrid were crowned European champions for the 14th time last season as Los Blancos proved their mettle in Europe once again.

However, the reason behind the club's success has been their excellent transfer strategy, something that has kicked in over the last five years. While they have sold quite a lot of their academy players in the process, they have raised a massive £284.6 million in the process.

These include the sales of Achraf Hakimi (£38m), Martin Odegaard (£31m), and Raphael Varane (£36m). Alvaro Morata left the club twice, with his permanent departure in 2017 generating a fee worth £59 million. Marcos Llorente also made a lot of enemies when he jumped ship to city rivals Atletico Madrid in 2019 for £27 million.

Other notable mentions include the departures of Sergio Reguilon in 2020 (£27m) and Raul de Tomas' £18 million move to Real Betis in 2019. With trophies in the bag and a smart sales policy, Real Madrid are truly the kings of Europe in every sense of the phrase.

