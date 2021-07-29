5 clubs with the highest transfer spending in the last decade

Towards the end of the last decade, up until the Covid-19 pandemic, we had started getting used to seeing inflated rates in the transfer market. Our fast-evolving world has opened up a multitude of revenue streams for clubs. As a result, the financial clout of top European clubs have grown exponentially.

Clubs had begun to start spending heavily in the transfer market. Teams in the Premier League, thanks to their universal reach, have been fortunate to cash in across multiple avenues to increase their income.

Even 10 years back, €70 million was seen as a huge figure in the transfer market. But in 2017, we saw Neymar move to Paris Saint-Germain on a deal worth three times that sum. So it's safe to say that a certain level of inflation has definitely hit the football transfer market.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five clubs with the highest transfer spending in the last decade (since the 2011/12 season).

#5 Manchester United - €1.44 billion

AC Milan v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Round Of 16 Leg Two

Manchester United have always been heavy spenders. But they are also one of the biggest and most popular clubs in the world and they rake in a lot of money through various avenues. But under Sir Alex Ferguson, there was a sense of direction about the Red Devils' expenditure.

Unfortunately, none of the managers who succeeded him until Solskjaer seemed to have that kind of vision. The Red Devils are doing pretty well right now after Solskjaer insisted on putting a football structure in place.

Manchester United have made quite a few big-money signings in the last decade. All of their top 10 most expensive signings came in the last 10 years. Pogba is United's most expensive signing. He cost them €105 million. Harry Maguire comes second having cost them €87 million.

Jadon Sancho, Romelu Lukaku, Bruno Fernandes and Angel Di Maria were all brought in for sums in excess of €60 million. Manchester United have become a lot more responsible in recent transfer windows and the club has not made any blunders in recent times.

But they are one of the heaviest spenders in Europe, having burnt €1.44 billion in player recruitments in the last decade.

#4 Juventus - €1.44 billion

FC Barcelona v Juventus: Group G - UEFA Champions League

Juventus might have a reputation for striking the best deals in the free-agent market but that doesn't mean they don't spend heavily. The Bianconeri flexed their financial muscles multiple times in the last decade as they sought continental glory.

Most of Juventus' big money signings have come in the last five years. They roped in Cristiano Ronaldo for a whopping €117 million in 2018. In the summer of 2016, they signed Gonzalo Higuain from Napoli for €90 million.

Young centre-back Matthijs De Ligt was signed from Ajax for a sum rising to €85 million. Arthur cost €72 million. Joao Cancelo, Douglas Costa, Federico Bernardeschi and Paulo Dybala were all signed for big sums in excess of €40 million.

