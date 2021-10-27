5 clubs who are invested in building new stadiums at the moment

A club's home stadium is something that both the fans and the players take pride in. They want their stadium to be one of the best in the world and built in such a way that opposition players get intimidated while playing on the ground.

With a lot of money being invested in football nowadays, the landscape of the game is about to change forever. Several clubs are now invested in building new stadiums.

Dozens of new arenas are in the planning, under construction or in the process of approval, as clubs look to make their homes as appealing as possible. Clubs are looking to add more amenities in and around the stadiums in order to generate more revenue as well.

While the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Liverpool are renovating their existing stadiums, there are a host of other clubs who are looking to build new homes from scratch.

Here we take a look at five such clubs who are invested in building new stadiums:

#5 Inter Miami - Freedom Park Miami

CF Montreal v Inter Miami CF: MLS

David Beckham's new MLS expansion team, Inter Miami, kicked off its first campaign in 2020. But the club's permanent home is yet to be built as they are currently playing at Lockhart Stadium, owned by the City of Fort Lauderdale.

Construction of the stadium is yet to begin with reports stating that the deal is close to being formalized for city officials, although there has been some opposition regarding it.

Beckham's ownership group reportedly negotiated a real estate deal with the City of Miami to redevelop the city's only golf course into the 25,000 seat capacity ground.

It will be interesting to see whether the club owners can get a deal over the line as quickly as possible to start the construction. However, the club may have to sort out the opposition to the deal before any real construction work can proceed further.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Updated renderings of Inter Miami's new stadium for the future, Miami Freedom Park 😍🌴 Updated renderings of Inter Miami's new stadium for the future, Miami Freedom Park 😍🌴 https://t.co/s5Vx8YLZDz

#4 Hertha Berlin - Hertha Fussball Arena

Hertha BSC v Borussia Mönchengladbach - Bundesliga

It is rare to see a football club wanting to move to a smaller stadium than they currently have. But that's what Hertha Berlin plan to do as the club are unable to fill the 75,000 capacity at Berlin's Olympiastadion. Another reason is that Hertha are the sole Bundesliga club without their own stadium and the club wants to rectify that.

As such, the Hertha Fussball Arena is the proposed new stadium for the club. Plans for the new stadium were presented in late 2016. Since their current lease at Olympiastadion ends in 2025, the club subsequently intend to move to their new home immediately after that.

The club has proposed building the Hertha Fussball Arena alongside the Olympiastadion at Olympic Park. But they have also identified Brandenburg Park in the town of Ludwigsfelle, near the Berlin city border, as their first alternative.

Hertha aims for a capacity of about 55,000 seats, which is 5,000 more than their current average in the Olympiastadion. The new stadium will reportedly be fully privately financed.

Squawka News @SquawkaNews Hertha Berlin have announced plans to construct a new 55,000-seater stadium by the year 2025. (via @HerthaBSC Hertha Berlin have announced plans to construct a new 55,000-seater stadium by the year 2025. (via @HerthaBSC) https://t.co/SwweacHnBM

As of now, there's no confirmation regarding the approval of the plans and when the groundwork on the new stadium will begin.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith