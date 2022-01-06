5 clubs where Lionel Messi could end his career

Lionel Messi's career will go down as one of the greatest ever witnessed in the game's history. The Argentine joined Barcelona as a 13-year-old in 2001 and progressed through the youth ranks before establishing himself in the first team.

He would lead the club to its most successful era - between 2008 and 2012 - scoring goals and winning trophies galore. In the last few years, Messi has redefined greatness in the game. Apart from winning multiple titles with club and country, the Argentine has also claimed almost all the coveted awards in the sport.

However, at 34, Messi is in the twilight of his career. In fact, the Argentine could think of hanging his boots in the next few years. On that note, here's a look at five clubs where he could end his career:

#5 Paris Saint-Germain

Messi joined the Parisians last summer.

Lionel Messi ended his 21-year association with Barcelona last summer to join Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent. The Argentine signed a two-year contract at the Parc des Princes, with the option to extend it by a year.

By the time the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner runs out his deal with the French giants, he would be 36 (or 37 if he triggers his one-year extension option). At that age, there may not be much for the Argentine to accomplish, and he could call time on his illustrious career.

#4 New York City FC

An MLS switch could be on the cards for Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi has always admitted that he'd love to play in the MLS at some point in his career. During an interview with La Sexta in December 2020, the attacker opened up on his MLS desire, saying:

"I always said that I have the impression that I would like to enjoy the experience of living in the United States, of living in that league and that life, but if it happens or not, I don't know."

Should Messi decide to end his career in the MLS, New York City FC could be a decent option. The attraction of the city, marketing potential and the opportunity to prolong his career make the club an enticing destination for Messi.

