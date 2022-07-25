5 clubs that have spent the most in this transfer window so far (July 2022)

Over the last half-a-decade, parity in the transfer market has gone for a toss. It has become a playground for clubs that are willing to splurge as much as required to get their man. They knock on the doors of smaller clubs with lucrative offers, practically compelling them to let go of their players.

As always, the 2022 summer transfer window has seen its share of big clubs signing talented individuals for eye-popping money.

Today, we will look back on some instances of it and check out which clubs have splurged the most this summer.

Now without further ado, let's check out the five highest spenders of the transfer window so far (July 2022):

#5 Barcelona - €103 million

FC Barcelona Introduce Robert Lewandowski

La Liga giants Barcelona have been on a spending spree this summer, splurging a whopping €103 million and bringing in a total of four players.

Interestingly, two of them, Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen, have joined the Blaugrana on a free transfer.

The entire fund has been spent bringing in Robert Lewandowski (€45 million) and Raphinha (€58 million) from Bayern Munich and Leeds United, respectively.

All four summer signings have made friendly debuts for their new club, with Raphinha emerging as the standout new signing.

The Brazilian winger has scored in both games he has featured in so far, with his latest goal coming in a 1-0 win over Real Madrid (July 23).

#4 Leeds United - €105.64 million

Leeds United v Crystal Palace - Pre-Season friendly

Premier League outfit Leeds United finished 17th in the league last season, avoiding relegation by a mere three points. But it seems they are preparing for a considerably better campaign.

Leeds have spent €105.64 million on new players this summer, permanently bringing in as many as six players.

Attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronson has been their marquee signing so far, with him joining the Whites for a €32.84 million fee from RB Salzburg. Aaronson enjoyed an impressive campaign in the Austrian top flight last season, scoring four times and providing five assists in 26 league appearances.

Left-winger Luis Sinisterra (€25 million from Feyenoord), defensive midfielder Tyler Adams (€17 million from RB Leipzig), right-back Rasmus Kristensen (€13 million from RB Salzburg), defensive midfielder Marc Roca (€13 million from Bayern Munich) and central midfielder Darko Gyabi (€5.8 million from Manchester City) have also joined the club.

#3 Manchester City - €108.75 million

Bayern Munich v Manchester City - Pre-Season Friendly

Pep Guardiola is widely recognized as a perfectionist. The Manchester City boss is never content, always going the extra mile in search of excellence.

He is a master of possession-based attacking football, for which he demands players with an impressive skillset and a top-drawer mentality. In such an inflated market, such players do not come cheap.

The Premier League holders have spent €108.75 million on signings this summer, making them the second-highest spending team in the English top flight.

They have signed three players so far, bringing in striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, midfielder Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United, and goalkeeper Stefan Ortega from Arminia Bielefield.

While Ortega joined the club as a free agent, Haaland and Philips have cost City €60 million and €48.75 million, respectively.

Phillips and Ortega made their debuts in a 2-1 pre-season win over Club America on July 20.

Haaland, on the other hand, made his first appearance on Saturday night (July 23), scoring the game's only goal in a 1-0 win over Bayern Munich.

#2 Bayern Munich - €117.50 million

DC United v Bayern Munich - Pre-Season Friendly

Bayern Munich are not necessarily known for their spending, but the German outfit do not back off when an opportunity presents itself.

Bayern have bought four players this summer, spending a total of €117.50 million. Centre-back Matthijs de Ligt was signed from Juventus, forward Sadio Mane joined from Liverpool and central midfielder Ryan Gravenberch was roped in from Ajax. Noussair Mazraoui, meanwhile, joined on a free transfer.

Former Juventus defender De Ligt has been their most expensive acquisition this summer, costing the club €67 million. With his €32 million tag, 2018-19 Champions League winner Mane is second on their list. Finally, there is Gravenberch with his €18.5 million price tag.

All four new signings have made their pre-season debuts, with Mane emerging as their standout player over the course of the summer friendlies.

The Senegalese scored within five minutes of his debut in a 6-2 win over DC United on July 20.

#1 Arsenal - €132.06 million

Chelsea v Arsenal - Florida Cup

Having spent a whopping €132.06 million on players, Arsenal have emerged as the highest-spending team this summer. The Gunners have signed five players thus far, with each member adding value to their squad.

Striker Gabriel Jesus and left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko have been signed from Manchester City. Attacking midfielder Fabio Vieira has joined from Porto, goalkeeper Matt Turner from New England, and right-winger Marquinhos from Sao Paulo.

With a price tag of €52.2 million, Jesus has by far been Arsenal’s most expensive acquisition. Vieira (€35 million), Zinchenko (€35 million), Turner (€6.36 million), and Marquinhos (€3.5 million) are the next in line.

“I'm never ever gonna sign a player which Arteta is not comfortable with. It’s not Mikel’s or Edu’s signings - it's Arsenal signings”. Arsenal director Edu: “Deco always told me that Raphinha only wanted Barcelona. New signings? We’ve to be ready”, tells @SkySportsNews “I'm never ever gonna sign a player which Arteta is not comfortable with. It’s not Mikel’s or Edu’s signings - it's Arsenal signings”. Arsenal director Edu: “Deco always told me that Raphinha only wanted Barcelona. New signings? We’ve to be ready”, tells @SkySportsNews ⚪️🔴 #AFC“I'm never ever gonna sign a player which Arteta is not comfortable with. It’s not Mikel’s or Edu’s signings - it's Arsenal signings”. https://t.co/huXUQ2ZEgg

Except for Vieira, who has a foot injury, all of Arsenal’s new signings have made their debuts.

Jesus, courtesy of his four goals in as many matches, has been their standout performer in pre-season.

