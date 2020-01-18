5 clubs to go an entire season unbeaten in Europe's top five leagues

Elvis Ume O FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 18, 2020

Jan 18, 2020 IST SHARE

Can Liverpool match the Invincibles?

While knockout competitions might have more glitz and suspense, it is generally more difficult to win a league, as the consistency and motivation required to go the distance sees most teams falter.

The difference in quality and ability of players means that all clubs are not equal and some are regarded as superior to others, but the ultra competitive nature of football means that everyone on the field gives their all in a bid to achieve victory.

Upsets are a fairly common occurrence in football and this becomes especially true in the tougher leagues where different ambitions and goals mean that smaller clubs are usually more motivated to defy the odds in a bid to pick up the victory.

Finishing an entire league campaign undefeated is such a rarity that only a handful of clubs have attained the feat and in this piece, in chronological order, we shall be having a rundown of five clubs who went an entire season undefeated in Europe's top five leagues.

Honourable mention: Preton North End (1888-1889)

#1 Athletic Bilbao (1929-1930) - La Liga

Athletic Club were once the dominant force in Spain

Athletic Bilbao are one of the only three clubs to have been present in every season of La Liga since inception. But whereas the other two, Real Madrid and Barcelona, have maintained their status in the upper echelons of the global game, the Basque outfit have dropped from their previous highs.

Athletic Bilbao were once the most dominant force in Spain and this is highlighted by the fact that the club won three of the first five editions of the Spanish top-flight, including the second in 1930 and completed the double by also winning the Copa del Rey in the same year.

Bilbao's triumph in this year is significant, as they became the first side to finish a league campaign in Spain without tasting defeat, winning 12 and drawing six of their 18 La Liga fixtures.

1 / 5 NEXT