5 clubs who will gladly take Arsene Wenger if he leaves Arsenal

Arsene Wenger has categorically stated that he will not be retiring anytime soon, and will continue his managerial career.

Wenger has said that he will continue coaching whether at Arsenal or another club

Arsene Wenger’s latest press conference has finally killed all rumours regarding the Frenchman’s retirement. Wenger categorically stated that he will not be retiring anytime soon, and will continue his managerial career. The Arsenal manager defended himself and added that he will continue working, whether it is at Arsenal or at another club.

The comments came after the Gunners manager had come under heavy criticism for failing to handle the pressures of modern football as his team has time and again crumbled under pressure.

Although Wenger has failed to lead Arsenal to a lot of trophies in the last decade, there is no doubt that he has revolutionised the club and English football. The Frenchman continues to be a figure that commands respect in the football world.

Let’s look at 5 clubs who will gladly want Wenger if the Frenchman decides to leave Arsenal:

#1 Paris Saint-Germain

Arsene Wenger could succeed Unai Emery at PSG

It is no secret that PSG have been after he signature of Wenger for a long time. The club have previously tried to lure the Frenchman to Paris and according to several media sources, PSG have made contact with Wenger twice in the last 5 years.

The French manager is close friends with PSG’s Qatari owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi and has also worked on one of the Qatari’s personal projects. Wenger has also been a football pundit at beIN sports, owned by Al-Khelaifi.

Unai Emery, the current PSG manager has performed well in the Champions League but has certainly not lived up to expectations in Ligue 1. The club has dominated the league for the past four years but find themselves three points behind table toppers Monaco.

Arsene Wenger’s close relations with the PSG owner and the club's current situation in the league makes this the most probable destination if the Arsenal manager decides to move.