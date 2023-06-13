Manchester United have long been linked with a move for French midfielder Adrien Rabiot and could finally make a move for the former PSG man this summer as per journalish Dharmesh Sheth. Rabiot was linked with a move to Old Trafford last summer after the appointment of Dutch boss Erik ten Hag, but the deal fell apart at the last minute.

However, as the transfer window looks set to reopen, the prospect of Adrien Rabiot joining Manchester United has gained significant traction. The 28-year-old had a fine season in Italy last season, being one of few bright spots in an out-of-sorts Juventus side. He played 32 Serie A games, starting 31 and scoring eight goals, while assisting four from midfield.

The French midfielder clearly possesses a unique set of skills that could greatly benefit the Red Devils moving forward. In this article, we explore five compelling reasons why Manchester United should push ahead with reported plans to sign Adrien Rabiot.

#5 Adrien Rabiot is impressively versatile

As shown this season, one of Adrien Rabiot's most alluring qualities is his versatility on the pitch. Capable of playing as a central midfielder, defensive midfielder, or even in a more advanced role, Rabiot would offer Manchester United tremendous flexibility in the middle of the park.

The Frenchman possesses exceptional passing ability, vision, and technical skills and would provide excellent cover for Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes and Cristian Eriksen. He would fill a similar currently occupied by Marcel Sabitzer at the club, making him an ideal fit for the Red Devils' possession-based style of play.

Moreover, his defensive acumen, flair and physicality provide the necessary balance in midfield, allowing United to strengthen their options in midfield heading into the next campaign.

#4 Adrien Rabiot is experienced at the highest level

Potentially signing Adrien Rabiot would bring in another highly experienced player into the Manchester United dressing room. The signing of Casemiro proved a massive success last season and the addition of another seasoned winner would serve to enrich the atmosphere among the playing staff.

Prior to joining Juventus, Adrien Rabiot honed his skills at Paris Saint-Germain, where he won five Ligue 1 titles, four Coupe de France, five Coupe de la Ligue and gained valuable Champions League experience. The Frenchman has also been part of a Juventus side that has seen its fair share of success, winning one Serie A title, one Coppa Italia and one Supercopa Italiana.

A player exposed to such high-pressure situations and elite competitions is invaluable for any club. With a core of younger players at Old Trafford, his experience could help shape the young Manchester United team into hungry contenders with an appetite for glory.

#3 Adrien Rabiot is set to enter his prime

At just 28 years old, Adrien Rabiot is entering the prime years of his playing career, making him a very attractive long-term investment for any interested team. If the Red Devils secure his services, they would not only benefit from acquiring a player at the peak of his powers along with his immediate impact.

Rabiot will likely be capable of delivering consistent performances for years to come at Old Trafford if signed. Furthermore, Rabiot's skill set can still evolve under Erik ten Hag, who has shown his ability with improving players like Marcus Rashford. Last season, the England international scored a remarkable 30 goals in all competitions, the highest goal count of his career.

#2 Rabiot's playing style would fit Manchester United

Adrien Rabiot would fit into Manchester United's current midfield contingent of creative players and hardworking enforcers. The Frenchman possesses a playing style that can see him form a stable partnership with either Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Erikson or Fred in the midfield.

Rabiot's potentially smooth integration into the United midfield could see him aligning with the team's needs, offering a balance between offensive creativity and defensive stability. His ability to break up opposition plays, carry the ball forward, and contribute to the attack with late runs onto the box could fill any potential void for Ten Hag during the course of the season.

#1 Andrien Rabiot is available for free

Last summer, Manchester United's bid to sign Adrien Rabiot fell apart due to reported disagreements over his personal terms with his mother and agent Veronique. This time, however, such issues are likely to be a concern for the Red Devils.

The Frenchman is set to be available on a free transfer, with his contract set to expire in the coming weeks. United could potentially sign the Juventus man for less than a bottle of soda costs, agent fees and wages aside, of course.

With Adrien Rabiot set to have no transfer fee this summer, the Red Devils would do well to bring in the multifaceted midfielder into their squad. This is especially as he is unlikely to make a serious dent in their finances.

