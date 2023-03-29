Football has always been known for its unpredictability, but the last decade has taken it to a whole new level. From scandals to extraordinary goals and celebrations, the beautiful game has given us some of the most thrilling and craziest moments of recent times.

Remember the "Hand of God" goal by Diego Maradona at the 1986 World Cup? Well, in the 2010 tournament, another "hand of god" incident took place at the World Cup, this time involving Uruguay's Luis Suarez.

In a crucial quarter-final match against Ghana, Suarez deliberately handled the ball on the goal line, denying Ghana a clear goal-scoring opportunity. Suarez was sent off and Ghana missed the subsequent penalty, sending the match into a penalty shootout, which Uruguay won.

Another unforgettable moment came when Liverpool's goalkeeper, Alisson Becker, scored a last-minute header in the 2020-21 Premier League season. The Brazilian shot-stopper, known for his heroics between the sticks, went up for a corner in the dying minutes of the match against West Bromwich Albion. He scored a towering header to give Liverpool a crucial 2-1 victory.

These are just a few of the many moments that have made the last decade one of the most exciting in football history. Whether it's the underdogs pulling off a shock result or the giants of the game producing moments of magic, football never fails to surprise us. Without further ado, below are our top 5 craziest football moments of the last decade:

#5 Leicester City winning the Premier League

Kante celebrates after scoring against Watford

In 2015, Leicester City proved that fairy tales can come true. Football fans across the globe were amazed to see a team with odds of 5,000-1 winning the Premier League. They were a team who had never won the top division of English football in their 132-year-old history and had finished 14th in the season prior.

The Foxes played with grit and determination and with Claudio Ranieri's tactical genius and Jamie Vardy's brilliance in front of goal, they became champions of England. It was a truly unforgettable moment that will be remembered by football fans for generations to come.

#4 Iceland's quarterfinal run in Euro 2016

France v Iceland - Quarter Final: UEFA Euro 2016

Iceland's journey to the quarter-finals of Euro 2016 was a testament to the power of teamwork and unity. It was truly inspiring for football lovers across the globe to see a country with a population of just 330,000 compete against some of the best teams in Europe and reach that far in the competition.

Iceland finished second in a group that had Portugal and somehow managed to stay undefeated. In the Round of 16, they sent shockwaves throughout the footballing universe when they came from behind to defeat England 2-1 in what was one of the biggest upsets in European Championships history. Their fairytale run was eventually ended in the quarterfinal stage by France.

Thunderclap celebrations by their fans and giant-killing performances on the pitch made them the darlings of the tournament.

#3 Barcelona's 6-1 comeback against Paris Saint-Germain

One of the greatest comebacks ever seen in the sport.

Barcelona's comeback against PSG in the Champions League round of 16 in 2017 was an incredible moment in football history. Trailing 4-0 from the first leg, Barcelona needed a miracle to progress to the next round. Fans watched in disbelief as they produced one of the greatest comebacks ever seen in the sport.

Barcelona started the game with intent, scoring three goals in the first 50 minutes to level the tie on aggregate. PSG managed to grab a crucial away goal, but Barcelona kept pushing and scored three more goals in the last 10 minutes to win 6-1. It was a night of magic and drama that showcased the beauty of the sport and proved that anything is possible in football.

#2 Luis Suarez biting incidents

Suarez bit Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini on the shoulder in 2014 World Cup

Luis Suarez's biting incidents are up there in one of the craziest moments in recent football history. Football fans across the world were shocked to see such antics on the pitch. Suarez is known for his passion and intensity on the field, but his biting incidents were beyond the pale.

Although the incidents were serious and not something to be celebrated, they did lead to some lighthearted jokes and memes in the football community. Some even joked that Suarez should switch to a vegetarian diet to avoid any future incidents.

The Uruguayan forward's biting incidents have occurred on three separate occasions during his football career. The first incident occurred in 2010 while he was playing for Ajax, where he bit PSV Eindhoven's Otman Bakkal. He was banned for seven games by the Dutch FA as a result.

The second biting incident occurred in 2013 during a Premier League match between Liverpool and Chelsea, where Suarez bit Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic on the arm. He was banned for 10 games by the English FA as a result.

The third biting incident occurred during the 2014 World Cup, where Suarez bit Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini on the shoulder. He was banned for nine international matches and banned from all football-related activities for four months.

#1 Brazil's devastating 7-1 loss to Germany at home

Brazil v Germany: Semi Final - 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil

Brazil's 7-1 loss to Germany in the 2014 World Cup semi-final was one of the most lopsided and shocking results in football history. The Brazilian team, which had been considered one of the favorites to win the tournament, suffered a humiliating defeat in front of their home crowd in Belo Horizonte. The match was over by halftime, with Germany leading 5-0, and Brazilian players and fans alike were left in shock and disbelief.

Adding to Brazil's woes was the absence of their star player, Neymar, who had been ruled out of the tournament with a back injury in the quarter-finals. The loss of Neymar was a major setback for Brazil, and his absence was felt acutely in the match against Germany.

The defeat was an unexpected blow for Brazilian football and left fans and players alike in tears. It was a moment that will go down in history as a reminder that in football, anything can happen.

