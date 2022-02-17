5 criminally underrated players in Europe right now (2021-22)

The world of football is dominated by headline makers. The most popular clubs and their players usually hog the limelight. As a result, a lot of fantastic footballers slip under the radar because the tabloids stick to producing what sells.

The readership gobbles up sensationalism and scoffs at scout reports. That's why we're all surprised when one of the big clubs registers an interest in a lesser-known player. That's how football fans end up on YouTube, watching compilations of players wondering why they have not seen them in action before.

In the ongoing season, we've seen some of the best footballers in the world struggle to meet expectations. For instance, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have had extremely frustrating spells this term.

But there have also been players who have been excellent but have not really got the credit they deserve for it. Without further ado, let's take a look at five criminally underrated players in Europe this season.

#5 Ben White (Arsenal)

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal: The MIND Series

When Arsenal spent around €60 million to sign Ben White from Brighton & Hove Albion, eyebrows were raised. Did the Gunners really need to spend that much money to shore up their defence when there were other departments that needed improvement as well? Well, the jury is still out on that.

But the fact that White has improved this Arsenal side is beyond question. The 24-year-old received a considerable amount of flak as the Gunners lost all of their first three Premier League matches this season. However, he has recovered immensely and turned things around.

White is one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League right now. But the praise has simply not been as loud as the criticism he had to endure this term. The Gunners have the fifth-best defensive record in the league. White has helped Arsenal keep 11 clean sheets in 20 Premier League appearances this term.

He is pretty strong in the air and is quite adept at making tackles, blocks and interceptions. The Englishman has a long career ahead of him and could go onto be a huge star for Arsenal.

afcstuff @afcstuff Alexandre Lacazette: “There is some future captains. Gabriel, big Gabi, has got presence, leadership at the back. I think when he’s going to be more fluent with English, it will help a lot. Ben White as well, he’s more quiet but by the way he plays, he can be a good leader.” #afc Alexandre Lacazette: “There is some future captains. Gabriel, big Gabi, has got presence, leadership at the back. I think when he’s going to be more fluent with English, it will help a lot. Ben White as well, he’s more quiet but by the way he plays, he can be a good leader.” #afc https://t.co/GeJGMdLehJ

#4 Joel Matip (Liverpool)

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Premier League

All the praise that Liverpool receive for being a solid defensive unit is fervently forwarded to Virgil van Dijk. The Dutchman is a phenomenal defender but things would be difficult for any world-class centre-back if their partner is not up to scratch.

But in Joel Matip, Van Dijk has a dependable partner at the heart of defence. With the Dutchman holding the fort down at the back, Matip has been given the freedom to roam ahead and get involved in the build-up this season.

We've all seen how Liverpool struggled in the absence of both Van Dijk and Matip last term. That's why the Anfield faithful are relieved to see two of their best centre-backs playing at the top of their game in the ongoing season.

The 30-year-old has done an excellent job for Liverpool and has been key to the Merseysiders' Premier League and Champions League campaigns this term. He has displaced Joe Gomez from the starting lineup and has burgeoned into one of the best defenders in the league. But Matip hardly gets any credit for it.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Jurgen Klopp on Joel Matip:



"Joel is an outstanding player. People ask about who is the best free transfer and it'd be a close race with James Milner and Joel Matip." Jurgen Klopp on Joel Matip:"Joel is an outstanding player. People ask about who is the best free transfer and it'd be a close race with James Milner and Joel Matip." 📺 Jurgen Klopp on Joel Matip:"Joel is an outstanding player. People ask about who is the best free transfer and it'd be a close race with James Milner and Joel Matip." 🔴 https://t.co/jPto5HebSU

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Shambhu Ajith