5 current Chelsea players who have won the most trophies

Chelsea are one of the most successful sides of this era

Chelsea are one of the most successful club sides of the 21st century. They are the only team to have lifted both European trophies (UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League) in the previous decade.

They have undoubtedly been helped by the millions of Roman Abramovich, but the Blues were no aliens to winning trophies before the Russian took over. In the late 1990s, Chelsea were a successful Cup side under the leadership of Gianluca Vialli, as they lifted the FA Cup, the League Cup, and the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup between 1998 and 2000.

The current Chelsea side has a young and talented core of players, and with club legend Frank Lampard at the helm, this side can dominate the English game for the next decade.

In this article, we take a look at the current Chelsea players who have won the most number of trophies throughout their careers.

Note – Both club and international trophies have been considered.

#5 Olivier Giroud (Trophies Won – 10)

Giroud has a World Cup trophy in his cabinet

We start our list with a World Cup winner and arguably a highly underrated striker of the Premier League era. Olivier Giroud might not belong to the present-day prototype of a quick and agile forward, but his physical strength and heading prowess set him apart from all other strikers.

Giroud, for a big man, is surprisingly good with his feet. His ability to bring his fellow attackers into the game has won him adulation, especially on the international stage. His value was seen by France manager Didier Deschamps, as he persisted with Giroud throughout the World Cup despite him scoring no goals in the entire tournament.

Ask any player and they would rank the World Cup as the biggest trophy there is to win, and Giroud has it in his cabinet. The French striker had humble beginnings, as he plied his trade in the French 2nd Division till the age of 24 before being snapped up by Montpellier in 2010. In the 2011/12 season, the striker top-scored with 21 goals as the Ligue 1 side won their first and only league title till date.

That season’s performance caught Arsene Wenger’s eye, and the striker joined Arsenal in 2012. The big man enjoyed five and a half successful seasons in North London, as he won 3 FA Cups and subsequently the 3 Community Shields that followed.

After growing frustrated with his bit-part role at Arsenal, Giroud jumped ship and joined fellow London rivals Chelsea in 2018. The Frenchman has added another FA Cup and the Europa League trophy to his cabinet, as Chelsea famously beat Giroud’s previous employers to win the European tournament.

Trophies Won:

World Cup – 2018

Ligue Un – 2011/12

FA Cup – 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017

Community Shield – 2015, 2016, 2018

Europa League – 2018/19