5 current Liverpool players who have won the most trophies

Only one player on this list started in the UCL final against Tottenham.

Number 1 on this list is a surprise entrant, with 17 trophies to his name.

Debjyoti Samanta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

The Reds have gotten back to trophy-winning ways

More often than not, we measure a player’s legacy in terms of the number of trophies won by them during their career. Although this doesn’t paint a completely accurate picture of the player’s influence on the sport since football is a team game, the world we live in is heavily reliant on statistics.

The current Liverpool side managed by Jurgen Klopp is one of the most exciting teams in world football. Although the German manager took his time to mould the side into what he envisioned when he first took over the reigns of the club, his passion and dedication are paying dividends right now.

The club lifted the Champions League last season, whilst also adding the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup trophies to their cabinet this season.

However, their biggest success might be just around the corner. With a 25-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, the Reds have one hand on the trophy already, and were it not for the global pandemic, Klopp and his players could have been celebrating their success as we speak.

On that note, we take a look at the current Liverpool players who have won the most number of trophies throughout their careers.

Note – Both club and international trophies have been considered.

#5 Georginio Wijnaldum (Trophies won – 7)

Gini has been an underrated player for the Reds

One of the most important cogs in Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side, Gini Wijnaldum has quietly cemented his place as one of the best midfielders in the world at the moment. The 29-year old, who started as an attacking midfielder with PSV and Newcastle, has admirably curbed his attacking forays under Klopp to allow the full-backs to bomb forward and wreak havoc in the opposition half.

The Dutch midfielder, who started his career in the Eredivisie with Feyenoord, came into the limelight following his performances with PSV. In the 2014/15 season, Wijnaldum scored 14 goals from midfield as he captained his side to a first league title since 2008.

Advertisement

Following this success in his home country, English side Newcastle United came calling for the midfielder in 2015. After spending a solitary season with the Magpies, Wijnaldum made a £25 million move to English giants Liverpool.

Despite finishing trophy-less in his first two seasons at Anfield, the midfielder played a crucial role in his 3rd season as Jurgen Klopp’s men lifted their 6th Champions League trophy. The Dutchman's fantastic brace in the 4-0 comeback win against Barcelona in the semi-finals has already become the stuff of legend.

The midfielder has further filled his trophy cabinet since, by lifting the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup trophies in the currently suspended season.

Trophies won:

Dutch Cup – 2007-08, 2011-12

Dutch Super Cup – 2013

Eredivisie – 2014-15

UEFA Champions League – 2018-19

UEFA Super Cup – 2019

FIFA Club World Cup – 2019

1 / 5 NEXT