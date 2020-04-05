Top 5 Champions League final moments of all time

From Zidane's stupendous volley to Dudek's incredible double save, let's take a trip down memory lane.

The Champions League final has provided countless unforgettable moments over the years.

The Champions League has been full of iconic moments

The Champions League is the holy grail of European football. It is the trophy that the best teams in Europe compete to lay their hands on every year. Currently, Real Madrid are the most successful side in the history of the competition, having won the trophy a record-breaking 13 times.

AC Milan and Liverpool take their place on the podium with seven and six victories respectively, with the Reds also being the current holders. With the rich pool of talent on show every year, there have been several brilliant individuals who have managed to carve out a legacy for themselves in Europe’s biggest football competition. We have witnessed thrilling contests, magnificent comebacks and the endless drama that have been etched into our memories.

The Champions League final, for the most part, tends to be a cagey affair with both teams yearning to seize their moment of glory. Despite the caution, there have been some unforgettable moments that we have witnessed in these finals, all of which have become a part of UCL folklore.

Therefore, amidst the lock-down, we look back at the most iconic moments that have defined the summit clash of Europe's premier club competition.

#5 Messi soars high to seal the Champions League against Manchester United (2009)

Messi has never been associated with headed goals but this was special

Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Final Score: Barcelona 2-0 Manchester United

Not one of the greatest Champions League finals ever, yet it represented a contest where defending champions Manchester United at least stood a chance (unlike 2011) against Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering Barcelona side. Labelled as the Cristiano Ronaldo versus Lionel Messi showdown, it was a game in which the Portuguese clearly emerged second-best.

Visibly frustrated, Ronaldo frequently took long-range shots but Barcelona’s defence and Victor Valdes had all their bases covered on the day. Despite the Red Devils' early dominance, it was the Blaugrana who took the lead in the 10th minute as Samuel Eto’o cut in from the right and toe poked his shot past Edwin van der Sar.

Messi, who had a relatively quiet first half, finally got his moment in the limelight in the 70th minute. As Xavi floated in a delicious looking cross into the box, it felt for a moment that the ball might just soar over the Argentine's head.

Yet, the diminutive forward found space between Rio Ferdinand and John O’Shea, leapt high into thin air (something you would associate more with his counterpart, Ronaldo), and looped the ball beyond the reach of the Dutch goalkeeper.

Despite being the scorer of so many goals, with most of them being memorable, the desire to be at the end of the cross is what stood out the most on that night in Rome in 2009.

#4 Zidane’s stunning volley to break Bayer Leverkusen hearts (2002)

Zidane's goal had technical masterclass written all over it

Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow

Final Scoreline: Real Madrid 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen

The 2002 Champions League final will always be synonymous with Zinedine Zidane’s thunderous volley that left the entire world watching in awe. The significance of that goal was not just qualitative as it also led Real Madrid to their 9th Champions League crown.

The Los Blancos reached Hampden Park with the upper hand, yet their opponents could not be taken lightly. Having gotten past the English duo of Liverpool and Manchester United in the quarter-final and semi-final respectively, the German side were in the final on merit.

Both teams got off to a quick start as Raul squeezed his tame left-footed shot past German goalkeeper Han-Jorg Butt to open the scoring for Madrid in the 8th minute. The Bundesliga outfit responded five minutes later when Brazilian defender Lucio rose highest to nod home a free-kick.

As the clock trickled towards half time, Roberto Carlos went on one of his trademark runs that ended with a lobbed cross towards the edge of the penalty box, where Zidane stood, agonizingly waiting for the ball to come down. The Frenchman, who was left surprisingly unmarked, swivelled his body, got over the flight of the ball and unleashed an unstoppable left-footed volley that left the goalkeeper with no chance.

As the Real Madrid players reeled away in celebration, the opposition’s confidence was shot. Despite the wonder goal, the German team was actually the better side after the break and were it not for Iker Casillas’ brilliance in goal, Leverkusen would surely have clawed themselves back into the game.

Unsurprisingly though, Zidane was voted as the Player of the Match and his goal has been re-lived several times since.

