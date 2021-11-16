5 current managers who’ve never been sacked

Several managers have faced the sack in recent weeks, including Nuno Espirito Santos, Ronald Koeman and Dean Smith. The demands of modern football have made the job of a head coach/manager a perpetually perilous one, as they bear all the brunt of poor results.

While players are criticised for their performances, it is the manager who remains answerable to the owners and press. It is extremely rare to find managers like Sir Alex Ferguson in modern football, who remains trusted at the same club for decades. However, even Ferguson was sacked by Scottish side St. Mirren.

On that note, here's a look at the five current managers who've never been sacked.

#5 Didier Deschamps

Didier Deschamps has won the FIFA World Cup as both player and manager.

Didier Deschamps is one of only three people to have won the FIFA World Cup as both player and manager. He is also one of the few current managers who has never been sacked in his 20-year managerial career.

The Frenchman began his second career in football with Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco. He led the club to the French League Cup, and guided Monaco to their first UEFA Champions League final in 2004.

Deschamps resigned in the summer of 2005. Less than a year later, he was appointed the manager of then-Serie B side, Juventus. After guiding them back to Italy's top flight, Deschamps handed over his resignation.

Infinite Madrid @InfiniteMadrid 🇫🇷🗣️ Didier Deschamps: "Ballon d'Or is a prestigious award, and for everything Benzema has done for Real Madrid and the national team throughout the year, of course I hope he wins it, and he's a real candidate." @le10sport 🇫🇷🗣️ Didier Deschamps: "Ballon d'Or is a prestigious award, and for everything Benzema has done for Real Madrid and the national team throughout the year, of course I hope he wins it, and he's a real candidate." @le10sport https://t.co/avgJHYOesF

The 53-year old came very close to the sack following his return to Ligue 1 with Olympique Marseille. Deschamps won six titles in three seasons at the club, including the coveted Ligue 1 title. Following a tenth-place finish in the 2011-12 season, Deschamps parted ways with the club by mutual agreement.

Deschamps is currently the manager of the French national team, and is expected to continue in the role until the end of next year.

#4 Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane has never been sacked.

In his short managerial career, Zinedine Zidane has established himself as the most successful manager in Real Madrid's history.

With 11 titles in two different spells as Real Madrid manager, Zidane averages a trophy win every 23 games. The Frenchman won the World's Best Club Coach accolade in consecutive years as he became the only manager to win three successive UEFA Champions League titles.

Moreover, Zidane has an astonishing 66% win record in 263 matches in charge of Los Blancos' senior team. The 49-year old also previously managed Real Madrid's junior team, Real Madrid Castilla.

The Real Madrid legend is currently taking some time away from the game, enjoying a sabbatical of sorts. However, if reports are to be believed, he could be back in a job very soon, with Manchester United keen to reunite him with Cristiano Ronaldo.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav