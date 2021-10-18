5 current Premier League clubs Cristiano Ronaldo loves scoring against

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his return to the Premier League in style, already bagging three strikes in just five games. Having initially joined Manchester United in 2003 as a raw, unproven talent, the prodigal son returned to Old Trafford after 12 years as a certified superstar. Fans are eager to witness what Cristiano Ronaldo will bring to a weakened United side who haven't won the Premier League since 2013.

Cristiano Ronaldo already has an impressive record in the Premier League

While the current reputation of the Red Devils is that of a fallen giant on the road to recovery, this wasn't always the case. Under Sir Alex Ferguson, United were a winning machine, claiming eight top-flight titles between 2000 to 2013. At the center of his all-conquering side was a young Cristiano Ronaldo, accomplishing wonders under the guidance of the Scottish tactician.

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano Proud to be elected Player Of The Month among so many great players in the Premier League. Thanks to all my teammates at Man. United, couldn’t have done it without them. Let’s keep working hard and the results will come!🔴⚫️💪🏽 Proud to be elected Player Of The Month among so many great players in the Premier League. Thanks to all my teammates at Man. United, couldn’t have done it without them. Let’s keep working hard and the results will come!🔴⚫️💪🏽 https://t.co/OFFmdyfJ7z

Known for his bewildering dribbling skills during his first spell in the Premier League, the Portuguese talisman managed to rack up 84 goals and 45 assists. For six seasons, Cristiano Ronaldo absolutely terrorized the Premier League full-backs, winning three titles in the process. The prolific frontman finally departed England in 2009 to join Real Madrid for a record-breaking fee of €94 million.

Having wreaked havoc in his first stint, the 36-year-old goal machine is now back to add to his tally. Now an outright target-man, Ronaldo will look to extend his goalscoring record in England. Like all legendary poachers, the Portugal international also has his favorite victims. On that note, let's take a look at the five current Premier League teams Cristiano Ronaldo has scored the most against:

Note: All stats are based on Transfermarkt and considered across all competitions

#5 West Ham United - 6 goals

West Ham United v Manchester United - Premier League

At the time of writing, West Ham United are the latest team to have conceded a Cristiano Ronaldo goal in the Premier League. The Hammers proved to be helpless against the veteran's unparalleled poaching abilities, succumbing to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester United on the fifth matchday.

However, in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo, David Moyes' men were able to stage an upset, eliminating Manchester United from the EFL Cup in their subsequent meeting.

Chiesa🏄🏾‍♂️ @Hazariio West Ham fans were getting too chatty so Ronaldo says “Im here, calma calma” You love to see it😭😭 West Ham fans were getting too chatty so Ronaldo says “Im here, calma calma” You love to see it😭😭 https://t.co/gJd6FFKLbz

Even so, the 36-year-old forward comes out on top in terms of their overall record, having won five of their eight encounters. With six goals and one assist against them, Cristiano Ronaldo will be hoping to better his record against the Hammers in their next Premier League clash.

#4 Arsenal - 6 goals

Ronaldo against Arsenal in the Champions League

The first member of the traditional top six of the Premier League to appear on the list, Arsenal have an eventful history with Manchester United, to say the least. The two sides have been bitter adversaries since the inception of the Gunners in 1886. Interestingly, their rivalry experienced a significant surge in quality during Cristiano Ronaldo's first stint in the Premier League.

In 15 encounters, Ronaldo's United have a favorable record of seven wins to Arsenal's four. Despite the Gunners' defensive prowess in the early 2000s, the Portuguese managed to score six times against the Gunners, even registering two assists. However, Arsenal have massively fallen down the Premier League ladder in the past few seasons.

BetPesa @BetPesaKe ❌ Leicester

❓ Liverpool (h)

❓ Spurs (a)

❓ Man City (h)

❓ Watford (a)

❓ Chelsea (a)

❓ Arsenal (h)How many points will Man Utd get from their next six Premier league games? Will Ronaldo stand out 🤔 ❌ Leicester

❓ Liverpool (h)

❓ Spurs (a)

❓ Man City (h)

❓ Watford (a)

❓ Chelsea (a)

❓ Arsenal (h)How many points will Man Utd get from their next six Premier league games? Will Ronaldo stand out 🤔 https://t.co/u7hw8p13Hk

With a current positioning of 13th place, the Gunners have a substantially inferior roster in comparison to Manchester United. Considering their recent run of form in the Premier League, Cristiano Ronaldo could have a field day when Arsenal visit Old Trafford on the 1st of December.

Also read: 5 best number 7s in football right now

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith