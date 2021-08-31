5 deadline day transfers that exceeded expectations

With the summer transfer window just hours away from being shut, many top clubs are still on the hunt for a possible steal on deadline day. Signings completed in these chaotic moments are often considered to be last-minute gambles or panic buys. Therefore, fans are usually a lot more skeptical about such transfers.

The haste associated with these deals justifiably produces varying levels of expectation. Sure enough, the deadline day of the 2021 summer transfer window will be no exception.

Transfers that can still go through on deadline day

Arguably the most hotly contested deal of the summer, Kylian Mbappe's potential transfer to Real Madrid has seen more twists and turns than a suspenseful thriller. The French sensation had reportedly submitted a request to be let go in this window. Following the rejection of two €150m+ offers, it seemed that the transfer saga could only end in two ways: either Real Madrid tables a massive bid on deadline day or Mbappe moves to the Bernabeu for free in 2022.

And now multiple sources are reporting that the 22-year-old will be forced to stay in Paris.

BREAKING: Real Madrid have pulled out of negotiations to sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG this summer ❌ pic.twitter.com/gYGQti8HM7 — Goal (@goal) August 30, 2021

Elsewhere, Premier League clubs are leading most of the action involved on this deadline day. While Tottenham are closing in on a €30m acquisition of Barcelona's Emerson Royal, their cross-town rivals Chelsea are vying hard to sway Jules Kounde away from Sevilla. The Blues are also pushing hard to make the Saul Niguez transfer a reality in the next few hours.

With the madness of deadline day guaranteed to amplify towards its culmination, we decided to take a walk in the past and explore some of the successful last-minute deals. On that note, let's take a look at five deadline day transfers across Europe that exceeded everyone's expectations:

#5 Filipe Luís to Deportivo La Coruna

Filipe Luis won the Copa Libertadores with Flamengo aged 34

An underrated player for the majority of his career, Filipe Luis' first big break came in the form of a loan transfer to Deportivo La Coruna on the deadline day of the 2006 transfer window. Back then, the Galician outfit were mainstays in the Spanish top-tier, securing multiple domestic titles at the start of the millennium.

Having spent underwhelming spells with Ajax and the B-team at Real Madrid, Luis joined Deportivo as an unproven talent. Initially, the Brazilian left-back struggled for chances but following the departure of Joan Capdevilla to Villarreal, he was projected into the first team.

Luis had such an impressive loan spell that Deportivo officials were compelled to sign him on a permanent basis, offering him a five-year contract in 2008. The defensive stalwart went on to establish himself as one of Los Turcos' most integral cogs, becoming the only outfield player in La Liga to appear in all 38 games in his debut season. His tremendous consistency earned him a much-deserved upgrade to Atletico Madrid in 2010.

#4 Raphinha to Leeds United

Raphinha has been a revelation for Leeds

On October 5, 2020, Leeds United completed an €18.6m transfer of Rennes' record signing Raphinha. Since then, the Brazilian has gone on to establish himself as one of the best members of the highly-entertaining Leeds squad. Under Marcelo Bielsa's tutelage, Raphinha has transformed into the side's top creator, dazzling audiences with his superior dribbling skills.

Signed on the deadline day last season, the 24-year-old playmaker produced seven goals and nine assists in his debut campaign at Elland Road. A remarkable output for a youngster trying to settle into the highly physical Premier League. His superlative performances have attracted multiple suitors in the English top-flight, with Liverpool prepping up a bid in the range of €40m.

🤯 No player has made more assists in the #PL than Raphinha since his Leeds debut in November 2020 👏



He has the joint-most in this period along with:

🔵 Kevin De Bruyne

🔴 Bruno Fernandes@LUFC | #BURLEE pic.twitter.com/dhvz6Z8icF — Premier League (@premierleague) August 29, 2021

Since the transfer of Daniel James from Manchester United is subject to the question of 'when' rather than 'if', Bielsa will have to rework his tactics to incorporate his star signings. With Raphinha now being labeled an unsellable asset, Leeds truly pulled off a coup on the deadline day of the 2020 transfer window.

Also read: 5 players who forced a transfer to Barcelona

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith