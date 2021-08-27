5 most injury-prone footballers in the world right now

A prospering career in football can only be derailed for one of two reasons: a significant and irredeemable dip in form or a nasty injury record. The beautiful game has lost countless gems to either of the aforementioned causes.

However, the most frustrating aspect of sustaining a long-term injury is that the concerned footballer is scarcely at fault in such a debacle. It is still possible to overturn a bad run of form. On the other hand, a serious injury can ruin the potential of a player in a matter of seconds.

There have been multiple incidents where a single injury ended a footballer's career

With the sensation that Erling Haaland is, it is quite probable that he inherited this talent from his father. Alf-Inge Haaland was a mainstay in Manchester City's midfield in the early 2000s. In a fateful derby, where Haaland's City clashed with Manchester United, the Norwegian received a crunching tackle from Roy Keane during the game.

In the wake of the knee injury sustained during the clash, Haaland was forced to call time on his playing career.

Legendary manager Brian Clough started off as a promising striker before taking his seat in the dugout. The Middlesbrough legend still holds the record of scoring 250 top-flight goals in the fewest number of games in England. However, his playing career was cut short after enduring a critical injury when he collided with goalkeeper Chris Harker in 1962.

Other notable names who lost their careers to a single injury include Dean Ashton, David Buust and Luc Nillis. With the introduction of stricter laws, there has been a significant decrease in the physical aspect of the game.

Yet inconsistent fitness records continue to haunt footballers. On that note, let's take a look at five of the most injury-prone footballers in the world right now:

#5 Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool)

Thiago after being on the end of a strong tackle

Thiago managed to scrape through a torrid first season with Liverpool, which saw the Reds experience their worst injury crisis in recent history. Contrary to his reputation, the skilled central midfielder was one of the most used players by Jurgen Klopp. Despite his mid-season knee injury, Thiago gathered the ninth-most minutes in the Liverpool squad in his debut campaign.

However, such instances have been few and far between in the Spaniard's career. In his seven seasons with Bayern Munich, Thiago went through 24 separate fitness issues. He missed more than 25 games due to an injury on two occasions, spending an astonishing 417 days on the treatment table between August 2013 and March 2015.

Over the course of his professional career, Thiago has endured 28 injuries, with as many as four of them coming in the last two seasons.

At the time of his arrival, the €22m Liverpool splashed out to acquire Thiago seemed to be a bargain price. After all, he had just guided the Bayern team to a continental sextuple. However, with such a treacherous injury record, Thiago's signing could soon turn sour amongst the Liverpool faithful.

#4 Sergio Aguero (Barcelona)

Aguero has struggled with knee and hamstring problems

Having recently signed with Barcelona, Sergio Aguero will have to wait till 17th October to make his official debut with the Blaugrana. Just weeks after putting pen-to-paper on a contract with his new club, Aguero was ruled out for 70 days due to a calf injury.

Manchester City's all-time top scorer spent most of the 2020-21 season on the treatment table because of an injury to his knee. As a result, the prolific Argentine could only muster a paltry 720 minutes in his last season with the Cityzens.

However, Aguero's prolonged fitness troubles are nothing new as his current detriment has taken his overall injury record to 24. Ronald Koeman would be wise not to rely on the mangled forward due to his inability to stay fit. Martin Braithwaite's scintillating start to the season, coupled with Aguero's seventh injury in two years, could signal doom for the Argentine's Barcelona career.

