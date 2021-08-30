5 players who forced a transfer to Barcelona

In recent years, Barcelona have been on the buying end of some questionable transfers. Under the infamous Josep Bartomeu-regime, the Blaugrana developed a habit of splashing unnecessary cash on undeserving players. As a result, Barcelona have absolutely tarnished their reputation in the transfer market.

Barcelona's current transfer predicament

Following Neymar's record-breaking move to PSG, the Catalan giants entered a state of frenzy and haven't been able to recover ever since. Despite convincing Lionel Messi to take a 50% wage cut, Barcelona failed to incorporate his expenses in their already bloated wage fabric. Refusing to jeopardize their financial future for one player, even if it was their all-time top scorer, current president Joan Laporta had to reluctantly let the Argentine go.

🚨 Sergio Busquets and Sergi Roberto hope to complete their contract extensions this week with Barcelona. Both deals will include a big pay-cut to help the club through financial difficulty.



(Source: @mundodeportivo) pic.twitter.com/sJIONUpQ6F — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 24, 2021

Due to losses incurring up to €500m last season, coupled with a salary cap imposition by La Liga, Barcelona still need to restructure their expenditure by colossal margins. A generous wage cut taken by club vice-captain Gerard Pique enabled the Blaugrana to register their latest transfers in time. Nevertheless, the magnitude of their economic plight is too massive to be solved solely by such measures.

As opposed to current times, Barcelona were once the dream destination for all aspiring footballers. Playing at the Camp Nou was considered to be the peak achievement of one's career just a few years ago. Subsequently, even a slight interest from Barcelona used to stir up discussions for a potential transfer between the concerned player and their clubs.

With that era in mind, let's take a look at five players who successfully staged protests against their teams to force a transfer to Barcelona:

#5 Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann played for Atletico for five years

Barcelona's interest in Antoine Griezmann was widely known as they had chased the French forward's signature for a considerable amount of time. Los Rojiblancos were handed a morale boost in 2018 when their star man announced that he won't be leaving the Wanda Metropolitano any time soon.

However, this all changed when Barcelona came calling once again in 2019. Unlike previous years, Griezmann took his sweet time to address the speculations that had been surrounding him. Despite signing a five-year deal and dramatically releasing a documentary called La Decision to pledge his future with the Madrid club, Griezmann was wearing Blaugrana colors just 13 months later.

There is no chance that Griezmann joins Juventus. The club don't want to sign him nor does the player want to leave Barcelona.



— @gerardromero pic.twitter.com/8fYHjxZx6q — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) August 27, 2021

The World Cup winner effectively went on strike, refusing to show up at training sessions in order to force a move through. Subsequently, a helpless Diego Simeone was compelled to sell his talisman to Barcelona for a sizeable transfer fee of €120m. In the two years since then, Griezmann has produced 35 goals and 17 assists in 101 appearances for the La Liga giants.

#4 Javier Mascherano

Javier Mascherano appeared 334 times for Barcelona

Javier Mascherano joined Liverpool on loan in the winter of 2007, just five months after landing in the Premier League with West Ham. For the next year-and-a-half, Mascherano won over the Liverpool faithful with his splendid performances. The Reds resultantly made his transfer permanent in July 2008.

Never forget Javier Mascherano's tackle on Arjen Robben in added time in the 2014 World Cup semi-final. Literally saved the game for Argentina and helped them to the final. Congrats on a stellar career pic.twitter.com/klQshg6mWo — VJ (@vj_v_) November 15, 2020

The reliable Argentine proved to be a rock at the base of the midfield at Anfield, racking up a total of 139 appearances for Liverpool. However, by 2010, Barcelona had started displaying interest in the defensive midfielder. To force a transfer to his desired club, Mascherano started to show signs of discontent. The versatile veteran even went as far as refusing to play against Manchester City in a league game.

In a recent interview with FourFourTwo, Mascherano opened up about the methods he employed to initiate a move to Camp Nou. The former Barcelona stalwart said:

"There was an agreement between us that if Liverpool received a decent offer for me, I’d be permitted to leave. Then there was an offer on the table, but Liverpool were looking the other way. Refusing to play at City was the way I found to show my annoyance.”

Mascherano eventually got his wish, securing a €20m transfer to Barcelona in the summer of 2010. After eight years of loyal service to the Catalans, the certified legend departed the club with dignity and a stacked trophy cabinet.

Also read: 5 world-class footballers Barcelona failed to sign

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Anantaajith Ra