5 world-class footballers Barcelona failed to sign 

Barcelona's status over the years as a European powerhouse has enabled them to secure any transfer of their liking. The Catalans possess the pulling power that many clubs aspire to achieve. As a result, they have been able to complete some of the biggest transfers in the history of the sport. At the time of writing, Barcelona have three entries in the top six of the most expensive transfers of all time.

Transfers that Barcelona failed to capitalize on

Barcelona have established an unwanted reputation when it comes to transfer dealings. Their abysmal record in the market transcends the limit a club of their stature should be associated with. Aside from the usual suspects, i.e. Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele, Barcelona have a hoard of underwhelming transfers in their otherwise rich history.

In Andre Gomes and Malcom, Barcelona seemed to have acquired two of the most promising prospects. However, what was meant to be an investment for a secure future, turned out to be an absolute disaster and the two were sold for substantial losses. This is but one chapter in a long line of disappointments.

Despite their elite pulling power, Barcelona have still fallen short when it comes to getting signings over the line in the past. Without further delay, let's take a look at five notable instances where the Spanish giants had to admit defeat in their pursuit of desired targets:

#5 Marco Verratti

Verratti was a mainstay for Italy in Euro 2020

Barcelona were at the height of their powers in 2017, completely different from their current situation. Having lost midfield maestro Xavi to Qatari outfit Al-Sadd in 2015, Blaugrana had failed to bring in an adequate replacement. Therefore, Barcelona set their eyes on PSG stalwart Marco Verratti.

The Catalan giants went all in to secure the Italian's signature, submitting transfer bids of upto €100m according to reports. Verratti's representative at the time, Donato Di Campli, confirmed in a recent interview that his client was also eager to take up the proposed challenge in Spain. In an exclusive interview with L'Equipe, he stated:

"He told me to talk with them. He said 'OK, let's try another experiment'. Marco really wanted to go to Barcelona. He texted Nasser [Al-Khelaifi] to tell him, I kept it."

Another reason behind Verratti's keenness to procure this transfer was his desire to play with Lionel Messi. However, in the end, nothing materialized and the Italian international still remains contracted to PSG.

To make matters worse, the French giants were able to strike back by snapping up Neymar for a world record fee of €222m that summer. Four years later, PSG raided Camp Nou for the second time, acquiring Lionel Messi on a free transfer. Verratti will now play alongside Messi, albeit in a PSG shirt.

#4 Gianluigi Buffon

Buffon is a certified legend of the game

In 2001, a 23-year-old Gianluigi Buffon emerged as one of the hottest properties in football. The Italian shot-stopper had thoroughly impressed in his six seasons with boyhood club Parma, catching the attention of every elite club. Subsequently, a potential transfer to one of the top continental giants seemed imminent.

Following Ruud Hesp's departure at the start of the millennium, Barcelona were on the lookout for an adept replacement between the sticks. At the time, Pepe Reina was just 17 and not yet ready for first-team duties. In an attempt to solve their goalkeeping woes, Barcelona made it their aim to poach Buffon from Parma.

However, the Azzurri legend had different plans. After lengthy discussions with his father, Buffon decided to stay put in Italy and signed a bumper deal with Juventus that very summer.

The magisterial goalkeeper went on to spend 19 glorious years in Turin, establishing himself as one of the best in the sport's history. In a repeat episode, Buffon once again fended off Barcelona's advancements this season, instead settling on a free transfer to Parma.

