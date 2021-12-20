5 defenders with the best passing range in world football right now

Being a defender is arguably one of the toughest jobs in football. They are required to be on their toes for the entire match and tend to draw criticism for the slightest of mistakes. Being a defender in present times is even more difficult as they are also required to contribute to the team’s build-up play as much as possible.

While many tend to crumble under the burden of expectations, some beat the odds to make the game their own. The defenders on our list today are not only solid at the back, but can also come up with defense-splitting, match-winning passes when required.

Here are the top five defenders in the world with the best passing range in 2021:

#5 Mats Hummels - Borussia Dortmund

RB Leipzig v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund centre-back Mats Hummels is one of the most underrated defenders in the world right now. The Germany international is on the wrong side of 30, but has been consistently performing for the Bundesliga outfit this season.

Hummels, who featured for Bayern Munich regularly between 2016 and 2019, instills a sense of calm at the back. His excellent passing range allows him to get out of trouble and he rarely gets caught out by high pressing sides.

The 33-year-old is not only capable of keeping the game ticking with short passes, but he also loves to catch the opposition out with pinpoint long balls.

Borussia Dortmund @BlackYellow Can we please take a moment to focus on this pass from @matshummels ? Thanks 🎯 Can we please take a moment to focus on this pass from @matshummels? Thanks 🎯 https://t.co/u7IIA3TC4r

Hummels has adapted brilliantly to a bunch of different styles of football over the last decade, emerging as an evergreen, immaculate passer of the ball.

#4 Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool

Liverpool v Aston Villa - Premier League

19-time Premier League champions Liverpool have had the privilege of signing several top talents over the years. Thanks to their deep pockets and rich history, players have rarely ignored their advancements and tend to offer their services right away.

Virgil van Dijk, too, was smitten by Liverpool, but he did not necessarily force his way out of Southampton.

The centre-back eventually signed for the Reds in January 2018 and started working on justifying his record-breaking €84.65 million transfer fee right away. Liverpool ended the season as Champions League runners-up, with Van Dijk ascending as one of the Reds’ key performers.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



(via

The pass from Van Dijk, the control from Elliot, the flick from Trent and the finish by Mane. Exquisite.(via @LFC The pass from Van Dijk, the control from Elliot, the flick from Trent and the finish by Mane. Exquisite.(via @LFC)https://t.co/DQoY5nm5b8

Since his transfer, Van Dijk has not only impressed the world with his solid defensive attributes, but also his passing skills. The Netherlands international rarely gets pressed out of possession, is an expert at providing little ground passes, and can also deliver long balls from deep.

He regularly provides long balls to the flanks, allowing the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson to spring into action.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Samya Majumdar