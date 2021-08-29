5 defenders who could be great midfielders

The evolution of football has seen a lot of things change in the sport, but the demands from defenders is arguably the biggest change that has occurred.

Top-quality defenders are now excellent on the ball as well as defensively solid. Managers expect their full-backs to contribute in the attack, while centre-backs are expected to kickstart attacks, for which they need to have ability on the ball.

World-class full-backs are now quality attackers, while some centre-backs won't look out of place in midfield too. On that note, here's a look at five defenders who could be great midfielders.

#5 Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)

Leonardo Bonucci has been a standout performer for club and country.

Leonardo Bonucci is one of the best centre-backs in the world, making his name as a world-class ball-playing centre-back.

The 34-year-old is a wily operator, and has formed a formidable defensive partnership with Giorgio Chiellini for both club and country. Bonucci is now in his second spell with Juventus, excelling on both occasions. The former Bari man has won eight Serie A titles with Juventus, and has helped them reach the final of the Champions League twice.

Bonucci was one of Italy's stellar performers in the Azzurri's Euro 2020 triumph. The centre-back is renowned for his comfort on the ball and defensive prowess.

#4 Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

Joao Cancelo could be a good midfielder.

Joao Cancelo often operated as an auxiliary midfielder last season as Manchester City romped to the Premier League title.

The Portugal international was technically a full-back, but would often tuck into midfield, where he impressed with his passing and technical ability. Cancelo did not come cheap, costing Manchester City £58.5 million in 2019, but he has proved to be worth the price.

Joao Cancelo on Pep Guardiola: “He has had a huge influence on my role at #ManCity. I was always used to play as a right back, but now I have learnt how to play in the midfield, with my back against the opponent's goal. It’s a completely different role..." — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) March 9, 2021

Cancelo can play in both full-back positions, and was one of Manchester City's most impressive players last season. The 27-year-old missed the Euros this summer after testing positive for COVID-19, so one can only wonder if Portugal could have done better with Cancelo in the side.

