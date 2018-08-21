5 defenders Manchester United failed to sign this summer

Manav Jain

The Manchester United defense lacks experienced and proven leaders.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho was crying out for a top world-class defender all summer. There were a number of attempts made to sign some of the best in the business but unfortunately, the English giants failed to wrap up a deal for any of their targets.

Having spent £370 million over two years, there was an indication from the board that the asking price for some of the players was just too much after the FIFA World Cup or the players were not better than what the squad had already.

Their biggest rivals Manchester City shocked the world with their record-breaking 2017/18 Premier League campaign where they scored the most number of goals and amassed the highest points tally in the league.

The Red Devils managed to finish second but failed to compete for the title with a huge difference of 19 points between themselves and their rivals.

The pressure on Jose Mourinho is at its peak with his third season in charge of the club and their fans could lose patience with the Portuguese if they do not mount a serious title challenge this season.

Manchester United responded to this ever-growing pressure by signing Brazilian midfielder Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk in a £52 million transfer fee. The fact that they managed to keep their star midfielder Paul Pogba despite heavy links to FC Barcelona throughout the summer will be an added bonus for the Red Devils.

However, the squad seems to be short of leaders at the back with the likes of Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones and Luke Shaw who have all struggled to keep their place in the team.

Jose Mourinho tried to address this serious concern by bidding for some of the best defenders in the world but ultimately couldn't sign any of his top summer transfer targets.

Let's take a look at the top 5 defenders Manchester United failed to sign this summer.

#5 Yerry Mina (FC Barcelona)

Colombian defender Yerry Mina was one of the star performers of the WC 2018.

The 23-year-old defender, Yerry Mina was one of the star performers of the FIFA World Cup 2018. The Colombian scored 3 goals in 3 matches for the Los Cafeteros who were knocked out by semi-finalists England in the Round of 16 of the footballing extravaganza.

At club level, the defender failed to cement his spot in the starting lineup for FC Barcelona with Pique and Umtiti being the preferred partnership at the back. He played only 4 matches for the La Liga giants in the 2017-18 season.

However, his stock increased rapidly after a fantastic World Cup campaign where he scored in every game he played.

Following his fabulous displays at the World Cup, the Colombian was linked to some of the biggest clubs in Europe. Barcelona was in constant pursuit of star midfielder Paul Pogba all summer.

They reportedly tried to lure Manchester United into selling Pogba in a players plus cash deal for the midfielder with Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes going the other way.

The deal failed to complete and Mina ultimately joined Premier League side Everton instead on deadline day in a €32 million move.

