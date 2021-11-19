5 defenders who could be on the move in January 

The winter transfer window is just a few months away. Several top clubs are looking for new recruitments midway into the 2021-22 season.

The likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Manchester United are expected to be active in the winter transfer window. This could trigger bidding wars for several top players, especially with Newcastle's massive injection of funds.

If the 2021 summer transfer window is anything to go by, the January transfer window promises to be another exciting event. On that note, let's take a look at the five defenders who could be on the move in January.

#5 Antonio Rudiger

Antonio Rudiger's contract is set to expire

Antonio Rudiger is currently under negotiations with Chelsea regarding his new contract. According to several reports, however, the Blues defender is fuming at Chelsea's latest offer, as it is far below his expected wages.

The German's current contract at Stamford Bridge will expire at the end of the 2021-22 season. Chelsea may consider selling Rudiger in the upcoming winter transfer window if the concerned parties fail to reach an agreement. The centre-half will also be permitted to start accepting pre-contract offers from other clubs in January.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Antonio Rudiger rumour of what Chelsea have offered & what Rudigers management team want. Antonio Rudiger rumour of what Chelsea have offered & what Rudigers management team want. https://t.co/xaAKtnc9XU

Bayern Munich is reportedly the most likely destination for Rudiger for the upcoming season. The German champions are willing to be patient and could wait until the 2022 summer transfer window to acquire Rudiger's services for free.

Following Thomas Tuchel's arrival, Rudiger has emerged as one of the most consistent centre-halfs in the Premier League. He has made 40 appearances in less than a year under Tuchel's tutelage.

#4 Diogo Dalot

Diogo Dalot has failed to nail down a starting spot under Ole

Diogo Dalot made the move to Old Trafford in the summer of 2018 and was one of Jose Mourinho's last signings as Manchester United boss.

The Portuguese right-back managed to outlast his former manager but has failed to break into Manchester United's XI. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is currently United's first-choice right-back, which has meant that Dalot has been afforded game-time few and far between.

Dalot failed to win over Solskjaer's trust as he has only made 35 appearances under the Manchester United legend. In the 2021-22 season, the Portuguese has only managed to register six appearances. Four of them have been from the bench.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Jesse Lingard & Donny van de Beek both want to leave in January. Cavani & possibly Pogba leaving at the end of the season. Martial, Dalot, Telles, Henderson and Bailly could also all leave. Whatever happened to the Man Utd "rebuild." Jesse Lingard & Donny van de Beek both want to leave in January. Cavani & possibly Pogba leaving at the end of the season. Martial, Dalot, Telles, Henderson and Bailly could also all leave. Whatever happened to the Man Utd "rebuild."

This makes Diogo Dalot one of the favorites to leave Manchester United in the upcoming transfer window. At 22, the Portuguese will undoubtedly demand more match-time and may look for first-team minutes elsewhere.

Dalot's former manager, Jose Mourinho, is reportedly a big fan of his countryman. AS Roma could be a possible destination for Dalot this January.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh