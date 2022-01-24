5 defensive midfielders with most goal contributions this season

The role of a defensive midfielder has only become more crucial with time. We have seen a massive club like Manchester United struggle immensely due to the absence of a quality defensive-minded midfielder.

The likes of Casemiro, N'Golo Kante and other top midfielders have taken the standards of a defensive midfielder to a different level. With intense gameplay involved nowadays, it only makes it vital to have a top-quality defensive midfielder.

Defensive midfielders have decent goal contributions in attack

The performances of defensive midfielders in Europe's top five leagues have been a delight to watch in the 2021-22 season. With their amazing ability to protect their defenders and allow their forwards to exploit the opposition, these midfielders have stood out for their respective teams.

In addition to that, these midfield players have made some vital contributions in attack. They have not only scored crucial goals but also helped in setting up a few. On that note, let's take a look at the defensive midfielders with the most goal contributions this campaign.

#5 Declan Rice (West Ham United)

Crystal Palace v West Ham United - Premier League

There is no midfielder in the Premier League who is as wanted as Declan Rice is right now. The Englishman is extremely talented with his skills both on and off the ball.

Rice has the amazing ability to read the game and position himself accordingly. The West Ham midfielder is a smart passer of the ball and is known to make witty and timely tackles. He has been quite productive in attack this season.

Squawka Football @Squawka Declan Rice's first half by numbers vs. Man Utd:



100% long pass accuracy

100% take-on success

100% tackle success

100% duels won

33 passes attempted

32 passes completed



One pass away from perfection. 🤩 Declan Rice's first half by numbers vs. Man Utd:100% long pass accuracy100% take-on success100% tackle success100% duels won33 passes attempted32 passes completedOne pass away from perfection. 🤩 https://t.co/OxCzoYvX5o

The 23-year-old has scored once and assisted four times in the 2021-22 campaign. His forward carries have been quite inspiring and helpful for West Ham United this season.

#4 Julian Weigl (Benfica)

PSV Eindhoven v SL Benfica - UEFA Champions League: Play-Offs Leg Two

After spending five seasons with Borussia Dortmund, Julian Weigl joined Benfica in 2020. It is with the Portuguese club that the German midfielder is finding rhythm and flow to his game.

Weigl is a good passer of the ball and is known to have a good positioning sense in midfield. At Benfica, the former Borussia Dortmund midfielder has been very active and instrumental for the Portuguese giants this season.

StatmanFM @statmanfarouq



94% pass accuracy

5 ball recoveries

4 interceptions

100% aerial duels

100% tackles won(4)

4 fouls suffered

100% long balls(6)

3 chances created

1 assist







#UCL #Barcelona #BenficaBarca Julian Weigl's stats v. Barcelona:94% pass accuracy5 ball recoveries4 interceptions100% aerial duels100% tackles won(4)4 fouls suffered100% long balls(6)3 chances created1 assist Julian Weigl's stats v. Barcelona:94% pass accuracy5 ball recoveries4 interceptions100% aerial duels100% tackles won(4)4 fouls suffered100% long balls(6)3 chances created1 assist🙌🙌#UCL #Barcelona #BenficaBarca https://t.co/tYzcvK892Z

The 26-year-old has scored two goals and registered three assists from deep midfield. With more such performances, Weigl can hopefully get back to his best and fulfill the incredible potential he possesses.

