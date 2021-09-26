5 most demanding managers in world football right now

Being a football manager is one of the most difficult jobs in the world. Thousands or maybe millions of fans rely on them to bring constant success to their team. Furthermore, the added pressure from within the club's hierarchy to do well has never been greater.

In addition to that, there's constant attention from media nowadays. With so many games on the calendar and vast sums of money being spent on signings, it only adds to immense pressure on managers to do well.

A few managers demand more than the others

Due to so much pressure on them, managers in turn become more demanding on the players in order to achieve success and keep their jobs. But while all managers need to be demanding, some of them are more demanding than others due to their own expectations.

These managers are more difficult to be around than the others, but no one can criticize them considering the amount of success they have brought to their respective clubs.

Here we take a look at five of the most demanding managers in world football right now:

#5 Thomas Tuchel - Chelsea

Tuchel is slowly turning into one of the best managers in Europe

Arguably one of the best, if not the best in the world right now, Thomas Tuchel has completely transformed Chelsea since arriving at the club.

After being appointed in January last season, Tuchel took Chelsea from ninth to fourth in the Premier League. He also took them to the FA Cup and Champions League finals, winning the latter against Manchester City. His team have started the new season in brilliant fashion, winning four out of their first six Premier League games.

The Blues have been brilliant in defense since Tuchel took over, keeping 24 clean sheets in 36 games. It is the most by any club in Europe's top five leagues since the German took over at Stamford Bridge.

Squawka Football @Squawka Chelsea have now kept more clean sheets (15) than they have conceded goals (14) in the Premier League under Thomas Tuchel. 🤯 Chelsea have now kept more clean sheets (15) than they have conceded goals (14) in the Premier League under Thomas Tuchel. 🤯 https://t.co/KeaDNUKdDY

Tuchel's perfect start at Stamford Bridge coincides with the fact that the manager is very demanding of his players and does not tolerate any complacency.

Blues left-back Ben Chilwell had said in an interview how the manager is always pushing the players every day.

"He’s a very, very demanding manager which is what you want. He pushes us every day. If you’re not on it he will tell you and if you are doing well he will give you the confidence. When you have a manager that you know will tell you the truth it’s what you want, because you know where you need to improve, you know what you’re doing well."

Tuchel's previous jobs at Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and Mainz all ended on a sour note after disagreements with the club's hierarchy over certain issues. This shows that the German is demanding of not only his players but the board as well, with his hunger and drive for success second to none.

#4 Pep Guardiola - Manchester City

Guardiola has arguably been the most successful manager in the last decade

Pep Guardiola has achieved tremendous success since his first managerial stint at Barcelona.

The current Manchester City boss is famous for the intensity he brings to his role and his detailed approach to coaching. It has helped him lift a staggering 29 trophies in 11 and a half seasons as manager.

Guardiola demands perfection from each and every one of his players. That's why we have often seen him shouting at his players from the touchline if things are not going according to plan.

His passion and love for the game is pretty clear from his reactions on the touchline. The former Barcelona manager has often been criticized for shouting so much at his players but he himself claims he cannot control that.

City Xtra @City_Xtra Pep Guardiola: "Sometimes I shout at my players, I shouldn't, but I cannot control. When I was a player it was like this, it’s the way I am. I don’t want to be fake to myself. Sometimes I’m more calm. I do it because I love my job, I enjoy being a manager, I want to be better..." Pep Guardiola: "Sometimes I shout at my players, I shouldn't, but I cannot control. When I was a player it was like this, it’s the way I am. I don’t want to be fake to myself. Sometimes I’m more calm. I do it because I love my job, I enjoy being a manager, I want to be better..."

Former City player Sergio Aguero admitted in 2016 that Guardiola was the most demanding manager he had ever worked with.

"Pep is very different to all the coaches that I've had. He speaks a lot, demands a lot. He doesn't allow you to relax."

No one can question Guardiola's antics, though, given that he has had such tremendous success as a manager.

